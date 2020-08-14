'You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America' - Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, warning Democratic rival Joe Biden was a stalking horse for the radical left.

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., drew parallels between the founding fathers and the Republican Party in the Republican National Convention's opening speech on..

Just days after Kellyanne Conway announced she will leave the White House at the end of the month, she spoke at the Republican National Convention. Conway,..

