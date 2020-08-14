Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" - Pence

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:52s - Published
'You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America' - Pence

"You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" - Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, warning Democratic rival Joe Biden was a stalking horse for the radical left.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

On virus, Pence attacks Biden for saying 'no miracle" is coming [Video]

On virus, Pence attacks Biden for saying 'no miracle" is coming

As U.S. Vice President Mike Pence spoke about the coronavirus pandemic, he slammed Democratic rival Joe Biden for saying that 'no miracle' is coming.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:20Published
Pence slams Biden for saying U.S. is in 'season of darkness' [Video]

Pence slams Biden for saying U.S. is in 'season of darkness'

In a speech that capped the Republican National Convention's third night, Vice President Mike Pence slammed Democrats for 'attacking America' at their convention last week.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

RNC 2020: Pence warns Americans 'won't be safe' if Biden wins

 The US vice-president depicts November's vote as a choice between law-and-order and lawlessness.
BBC News

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Vice President Mike Pence calls election a choice on whether 'America remains America'

 Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday said the election will determine "whether America remains America."
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Vice President Mike Pence uses RNC speech to appeal for another four years

 Vice President Mike Pence used his Republican National Convention speech to try to make the case for four more years of the Trump administration by contrasting..
CBS News

RNC Night 3 takeaways: Pence calls Biden a 'Trojan horse' for the radical left, Kellyanne Conway touts Trump's record

 Mike Pence slammed Joe Biden, saying his proposals would leave Americans unsafe and vulnerable, calling him "a Trojan Horse to the radical left."
USATODAY.com

Kellyanne Conway says in RNC speech that "Trump helped me shatter a barrier in politics"

 Just days after Kellyanne Conway announced she will leave the White House at the end of the month, she spoke at the Republican National Convention. Conway,..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Who is Kristi Noem? South Dakota governor criticizes protests in Democratic cities, praises Trump at RNC

 Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., drew parallels between the founding fathers and the Republican Party in the Republican National Convention's opening speech on..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Pence Assails Biden on Police Funding Amidst US Racial Unrest

On third night of Republican National Convention, Trump's second in command says 'you won't be safe...
VOA News - Published

Pence praises Trump and paints a rosy picture of the crisis-stricken country at the Republican convention

"Joe Biden would set America on a path of socialism and decline, but we're not going to let it...
Business Insider - Published

Pence: Biden's Election Would Mean America's End

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

Jeremy_Loeb

Jeremy Loeb RT @kylegriffin1: Mike Pence says "you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" when the rioting and protesting that Pence is also demonizing… 3 seconds ago

NorthElstew

Elsie 🆘 "Dude's gotta go"🌊🌊🌊 RT @KailiJoy: Pence says "you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America." Last night, a Trump fan murdered two people in the streets of Wiscons… 5 seconds ago

hauf_melanie

Melanie Hauf RT @MeidasTouch: “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” said the guy who’s responsible for the deaths of over 180,000 Americans 6 seconds ago

TreiberS

@treibers RT @JonMunitz: The biggest reason I wouldn’t feel safe in Joe Biden’s America is the reaction of white male right-wing vigilantes. 9 seconds ago

GuyVanAnderson1

GuyVanAnderson RT @jsolomonReports: ‘Joe Biden would be nothing more than a Trojan horse for a radical left,’ Mike Pence declares during keynote of night… 9 seconds ago

Snackwel

Sam Tyler RT @EliStokols: Incongruously, Pence warns "you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" — but then demands the current violence "must STOP."… 12 seconds ago

Tinaleigh777

Tina Leigh RT @RVAT2020: NEW AD: Elizabeth Neumann – the former Assistant Secretary for Threat Prevention in Trump's DHS – says that the U.S. is "less… 13 seconds ago

joygenevievee

joygenevieve. RT @AlexGaskarth: “The hard truth is, you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America” — VP Mike Pence, a day after a 17 year old kid, radicalized… 17 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

RNC Was Fully Onboard The Trump Train, But Who Else Is? [Video]

RNC Was Fully Onboard The Trump Train, But Who Else Is?

While the Republican National Convention this week has clearly indicated President Donald Trump now owns the GOP, one question remains. Can the Republican party survive in an America growing..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:46Published
GOP prepares for battle after bruising DNC [Video]

GOP prepares for battle after bruising DNC

[NFA] Vice President Mike Pence on Friday launched the Republican counterattack to the scathing criticism that President Donald Trump received at the Democrats' nominating convention this week,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published
Mike Pence Vows To Save ‘America’s Meat’ From Kamala Harris [Video]

Mike Pence Vows To Save ‘America’s Meat’ From Kamala Harris

Vice President Mike Pence promised to defend the meat industry against Sen. Kamala Harris, who says she’s in favor of changing dietary guidelines to promote healthy eating and protect the..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:16Published