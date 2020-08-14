"You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" - Pence
"You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" - Pence
U.S. Vice President
Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, warning Democratic rival Joe Biden was a stalking horse for the radical left.
