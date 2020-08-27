Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:23s - Published 8 minutes ago

If police spotted the teen reportedly carrying a rifle in Kenosha Tuesday night, they could have stopped him to find out if he was committing a crime before he allegedly killed two protesters and injured a third.

Suspected Kenosha shooter may have been illegally carrying gun

TONIGHT QUESTIONS ON IF THATSHOOTING SUSPECT WAS LEGALLYALLOWED TO CARRY THE LONG GUNSEEN IN VIDEO.

AND IF POLICECOULD HAVE STOPPED HIM AHEADOF TIME.

THE I-TEAM'S STEVECHAMRAZ REPORTS.