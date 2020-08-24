2021 Hyundai Venue Exterior Design

Global  
 

At the 2019 New York International Auto Show, Hyundai introduced its all-new 2020 Venue, the latest SUV to join its growing product lineup.

Venue is packed with a host of premium driver safety and convenience technologies and is the perfect fit for those seeking a seamless combination of style and versatility.

Venue will be the most affordable Hyundai SUV, and joins its larger siblings including the North American Utility of the Year Kona and Kona Electric, Tucson, Santa Fe, the 8-passenger Palisade and NEXO.

Hyundai Venue will be built in Ulsan, Korea and will arrive in Hyundai dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2019.Venue conveys a fun, yet functional design in a versatile and modern compact package.

For those constantly on-the-go, Venue offers adaptability to the urban entrepreneur lifestyle many consumers experience in today's fast-paced environment.

From everyday workplace activities to weekend fun, Hyundai Venue is a great fit in accommodating busy lifestyles with an abundance of playful and practical features including seamless safety, versatility and connectivity.


