Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lunaz unveils world’s first electric classic Rolls-Royce cars

Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Lunaz unveils world’s first electric classic Rolls-Royce cars

Lunaz unveils world’s first electric classic Rolls-Royce cars

Lunaz, the leading creator of electric classic cars, is delighted to announce the start of production of the world’s only electrified Rolls-Royce cars.

The Rolls-Royce marque joins existing electrified classic cars from Jaguar and Bentley in the Lunaz portfolio.

A 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V has now completed the Lunaz reengineering process.

This includes ground-up restoration and the incorporation of Lunaz’s proprietary electric powertrain and full suite of hardware and software upgrades.

Production allocation for the first tranche of Rolls-Royce cars by Lunaz will be strictly limited to 30.

Orders are already being taken from Lunaz’s existing client base and some of the most celebrated and influential institutions in the world.

Following demand for electrified Phantoms, Lunaz elected to begin creating Rolls-Royce Silver Clouds.

From today, clients are invited to secure allocation for these cars in a range of body styles, including four-door limousine, two-door coupé and drop head coupé.

The start of production of the world’s first electric Rolls-Royce cars follows a surge in demand for the electrification of pinnacle classic cars.

This is driven by a rebalancing of car collections for a clean air future.

To meet this demand, Lunaz is doubling its workforce at its Technical HQ in Silverstone, England.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

World's first electric Rolls-Royce breaks cover

Lunaz, a British company specialising in integrating electric powertrain in classic cars has unveiled...
IndiaTimes - Published

The perfect Rolls-Royce is this electric restomod from 1961

The perfect Rolls-Royce is this electric restomod from 1961 The creators of the simply gorgeous electro-resto-mod Jaguar XK120 are back, and this time they’re...
The Next Web - Published


Tweets about this

towardselectric

Electric Vehicles RT @speedluxcom: Lunaz unveils world's first electric Rolls-Royce car https://t.co/zvFx0kEplx #Lunaz #electriccars #electricvehicles #Roll… 3 days ago

speedluxcom

SpeedLux Lunaz unveils world's first electric Rolls-Royce car https://t.co/zvFx0kEplx #Lunaz #electriccars #electricvehicles #RollsRoyce #cars #car 3 days ago

NewspressES

Newspress España LUNAZ UNVEILS WORLD’S FIRST ELECTRIC CLASSIC ROLLS-ROYCE CARS https://t.co/utwLzG1Grl 3 days ago

RenewableSearch

Renewable Search Via CleanTechnica: Lunaz Unveils World’s First Electric Classic Rolls-Royce Cars https://t.co/I3IKk57Bbs #Energy… https://t.co/LJe5Qa4LGM 3 days ago

DelawareEVs

DelawareEVs RT @ECarsReport: Lunaz unveils world’s first electric classic Rolls-Royce cars https://t.co/DH3jtBNika 3 days ago

MemesOfMars

Dreams of Mars 3000 Lunaz Unveils World’s First Electric Classic Rolls-Royce Cars https://t.co/6ZJVZLQ3vF #TeamElon $TSLA #Tesla 3 days ago

watch_i_love

Watch I Love Lunaz unveils world’s first electric classic Rolls-Royce cars Production begins of world’s first electric classic… https://t.co/EccJBXoONb 4 days ago

watch_i_love

Watch I Love Lunaz unveils world’s first electric classic Rolls-Royce cars https://t.co/23oGPWPCR6 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Unveiled: World's First Electric Classic Rolls-Royce Cars [Video]

Unveiled: World's First Electric Classic Rolls-Royce Cars

The world's first electric classic Rolls-Royce cars have been unveiled. Lunaz, leading creator of electric classic cars, have announced the start of production of the vehicles. A Rolls-Royce Phantom by..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
2020 Kia Niro PHEV Driving Video [Video]

2020 Kia Niro PHEV Driving Video

A visual embodiment of its desire to move forward into the exciting world of electrification, this concept is Kia’s first pure electric four-door passenger car. Intentionally designed to not sit..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:52Published
2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric Interior Design [Video]

2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric Interior Design

Hyundai Motor is launching comprehensive connectivity and design enhancements for the new IONIQ, the latest edition of its revolutionary eco-friendly model. As of its launch in 2016, IONIQ was the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:08Published