Lunaz unveils world’s first electric classic Rolls-Royce cars

Lunaz, the leading creator of electric classic cars, is delighted to announce the start of production of the world’s only electrified Rolls-Royce cars.

The Rolls-Royce marque joins existing electrified classic cars from Jaguar and Bentley in the Lunaz portfolio.

A 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V has now completed the Lunaz reengineering process.

This includes ground-up restoration and the incorporation of Lunaz’s proprietary electric powertrain and full suite of hardware and software upgrades.

Production allocation for the first tranche of Rolls-Royce cars by Lunaz will be strictly limited to 30.

Orders are already being taken from Lunaz’s existing client base and some of the most celebrated and influential institutions in the world.

Following demand for electrified Phantoms, Lunaz elected to begin creating Rolls-Royce Silver Clouds.

From today, clients are invited to secure allocation for these cars in a range of body styles, including four-door limousine, two-door coupé and drop head coupé.

The start of production of the world’s first electric Rolls-Royce cars follows a surge in demand for the electrification of pinnacle classic cars.

This is driven by a rebalancing of car collections for a clean air future.

To meet this demand, Lunaz is doubling its workforce at its Technical HQ in Silverstone, England.