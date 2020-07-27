McLaren 600LT Spider in Lantana Purple Driving Video

Global  
 

McLaren 600LT Spider is the fifth car to carry the Longtail name, the new convertible fully embodies the McLaren Longtail philosophy of increased power, reduced weight, optimised aerodynamics, track-focused dynamics and limited availability.

In addition, it brings a new dimension of excitement over the 600LT Coupé, without compromise to the dynamic purity of the most performance-focused car in the Sports Series line-up: a retractable hardtop to give the choice of open-air driving.Like its 600LT Coupé sibling, the Spider records a significant weight saving over the model on which it is based, with McLaren's engineers achieving a reduction of 100kg at DIN weight over the 570S Spider.

Furthermore, thanks to its lightweight but incredibly strong carbon fibre MonoCell II chassis, the convertible 600LT retains the structural rigidity of the Coupé with none of the strengthening that is usually required with conventional steel or aluminium structures.

The result is a weight penalty of only 50kg over the Coupé, which contributes to a lightest dry weight of just 1,297kg for the Spider.

This is at least 80kg less than any direct competitor and the equivalent power-to-weight ratio of 463PS-per-tonne underpins astonishing levels of performance and dynamic prowess.


