French Quarter in New Orleans hit with torrential rain as Hurricane Laura approaches

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:31s - Published
French Quarter in New Orleans hit with torrential rain as Hurricane Laura approaches

French Quarter in New Orleans hit with torrential rain as Hurricane Laura approaches

Hurricane Laura has reached Category 4 strength ahead of anticipated landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is forecast to make landfall shortly after midnight local time with top winds of 150 miles per hour.

The video was filmed Wednesday, August 26 in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana.


Louisiana faces an unprecedented ‘one-two punch’ of tropical cyclones

Louisiana faces an unprecedented ‘one-two punch’ of tropical cyclones Workers board up windows in the French Quarter in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical storm...
The Verge - Published


New Orleans residents fill sandbags in anticipation of Hurricane Laura's impact [Video]

New Orleans residents fill sandbags in anticipation of Hurricane Laura's impact

Residents in New Orleans, Louisiana, are rushing to fill up sandbags before tropical storms Marco and Hurricane Laura lash the state on August 25. The flood-prone state residents are doing all the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:00Published
Brave dog survives torrential weather during Tropical Storm Laura in Florida [Video]

Brave dog survives torrential weather during Tropical Storm Laura in Florida

Heavy rain and gusts are being felt in parts of Florida on Tropical Storm Laura's approach on Monday, August 24. After wreaking havoc in the Caribbean, the tropical storm, expected to gain more..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published
New Orleans Preparing As Storms Marco & Laura Inch Closer [Video]

New Orleans Preparing As Storms Marco & Laura Inch Closer

CBS4's Janet Shamlian reports how residents are getting ready.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:06Published