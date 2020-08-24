French Quarter in New Orleans hit with torrential rain as Hurricane Laura approaches
Hurricane Laura has reached Category 4 strength ahead of anticipated landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is forecast to make landfall shortly after midnight local time with top winds of 150 miles per hour.
The video was filmed Wednesday, August 26 in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana.