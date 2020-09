Latino voters set to make up largest non-white voting block in 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:18s - Published 5 days ago Latino voters set to make up largest non-white voting block in 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Laura rutmanis RT @NuestroPAC: "And for the first time in our nation's history, Latinos will make up the largest non-white voting block." https://t.co/z2m… 1 day ago Nuestro PAC "And for the first time in our nation's history, Latinos will make up the largest non-white voting block." https://t.co/z2m1Qudb7o 3 days ago Roberto Veloso RT @mdplatinodlc: The 2020 presidential election marks the first election where Latinos will make up the largest ethic minority group. Yet,… 4 days ago