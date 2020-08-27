ŠKODA Le Mans Story - Interview with H. J. Stuck

Seventy years ago, ŠKODA nearly created a sensation at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The ŠKODA Sport car performed well and was driving on the top of its class.

Little broken small part in engine caused that the car did not finished.

Two times Le Mans winner Hans-Joachim Stuck speaks in interview about the famous 24 hours race and the pleasure of driving the ŠKODA Sport nowadays.