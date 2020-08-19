NZ PM Ardern: shooter 'will never see the light of day'

Global  
 

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was relieved to know that "that person will never see the light of day" after a court on Thursday (August 27) sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers to life in prison without parole.


