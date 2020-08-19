NZ PM Ardern: shooter 'will never see the light of day'
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was relieved to know that "that person will never see the light of day" after a court on Thursday (August 27) sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers to life in prison without parole.
A New Zealand court sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's deadliest shooting to life in prison without parole, the first time such a sentence has been handed down in the country. Libby Hogan reports.
The Australian gunman who killed dozens of people during attacks on twomosques in New Zealand has been sentenced to life in prison without thepossibility of parole. Brenton Harrison Tarrant had pleaded guilty duringcourt proceedings in Christchurch to murder, attempted murder and terrorismover the attacks in the city which left 51 people dead. In imposing thesentence for the first time in the country’s history, Judge Cameron Mandersaid that the white supremacist’s crimes were so wicked that a life time injail could not begin to atone for them.
