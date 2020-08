Lightning, Bruins hold pregame moment of unity Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 00:52s - Published 2 minutes ago Lightning, Bruins hold pregame moment of unity Before taking the ice, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins hold a moment of unity in support of Jacob Blake, while calling on action to combat racism and fight for social justice. 0

