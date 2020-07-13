Tom Cruise surprises fans by sneaking into 'Tenet' screening

Top Gun fans are going to have to wait until next summer for the release of "Top Gun: Maverick." The sequel to the hit 1986 film that starred a young Tom Cruise was supposed to hit theaters in December. According to CNN, Paramount studios announced on Thursday that the film will now premiere July 2, 2021. Cruise will be reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. The film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm. Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski.
American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins”, has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John Travolta, announced in an Instagram post late on Sunday. Soraya Ali reports.
Janelle Monae is slated to star in the horror film, 'Antebellum'. Due to COVID-19, 'Antebellum''s release date has been moved. The movie was originally slated for an April 24th release, but that, naturally, didn’t happen. Gizmodo reports the film was pushed back to August 21st. According to Deadline, the plan is to schedule the film if Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' is able to manage a successful Labor Day weekend release.