Tom Cruise surprises fans by sneaking into 'Tenet' screening

'Top Gun: Maverick' To Be Released Summer 2021



Top Gun fans are going to have to wait until next summer for the release of "Top Gun: Maverick." The sequel to the hit 1986 film that starred a young Tom Cruise was supposed to hit theaters in December. According to CNN, Paramount studios announced on Thursday that the film will now premiere July 2, 2021. Cruise will be reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. The film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm. Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

