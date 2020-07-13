Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Cruise surprises fans by sneaking into 'Tenet' screening

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Tom Cruise surprises fans by sneaking into 'Tenet' screening

Tom Cruise surprises fans by sneaking into 'Tenet' screening

Cruise shared a video on social media of his trip to see Christopher Nolan's new sci-fi blockbuster.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tom Cruise Tom Cruise American actor and producer

ShowBiz Minute: Polanski, 'West Wing,' Cruise

 Polanski's request to restore film academy membership denied; Creators and cast of "The West Wing" reuniting for HBO Max special, encouraging people to vote; Tom..
USATODAY.com

Tom Cruise watches Tenet in theater, says he loved the film

 Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise recently watched Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in a theater and shared his love for the film and the big screen experience on social..
WorldNews
'Top Gun: Maverick' To Be Released Summer 2021 [Video]

'Top Gun: Maverick' To Be Released Summer 2021

Top Gun fans are going to have to wait until next summer for the release of "Top Gun: Maverick." The sequel to the hit 1986 film that starred a young Tom Cruise was supposed to hit theaters in December. According to CNN, Paramount studios announced on Thursday that the film will now premiere July 2, 2021. Cruise will be reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. The film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm. Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57 [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57

American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins”, has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John Travolta, announced in an Instagram post late on Sunday. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

Tenet (film) Tenet (film) 2020 film by Christopher Nolan

Nolan's "Tenet" tests fans' appetite for cinema [Video]

Nolan's "Tenet" tests fans' appetite for cinema

Delayed Christopher Nolan thriller "Tenet" was released in 70 countries by Warner Bros on August 26, and the industry will be closely watching how it performs. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

Christopher Nolan Christopher Nolan British–American filmmaker

Janelle Monae's Horror Film Antebellum Off Release Schedule [Video]

Janelle Monae's Horror Film Antebellum Off Release Schedule

Janelle Monae is slated to star in the horror film, 'Antebellum'. Due to COVID-19, 'Antebellum''s release date has been moved. The movie was originally slated for an April 24th release, but that, naturally, didn’t happen. Gizmodo reports the film was pushed back to August 21st. According to Deadline, the plan is to schedule the film if Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' is able to manage a successful Labor Day weekend release.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Back to the movies: Tom Cruise attends Tenet screening in London

Hollywood star Tom Cruise attended a screening of Christopher Nolan's tentpole "Tenet" in London and...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tom's secret mission: Tom Cruise surprises fans by sneaking into Tenet screening [Video]

Tom's secret mission: Tom Cruise surprises fans by sneaking into Tenet screening

Tom Cruise surprised fans by sneaking into a London cinema to watch a screening of Christopher Nolan's new sci-fi blockbuster 'Tenet'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:35Published
Katie Holmes thinks daughter Suri will 'rule the world one day' [Video]

Katie Holmes thinks daughter Suri will 'rule the world one day'

Katie Holmes is incredibly proud of 14-year-old Suri - her only child with ex-husband Tom Cruise - and thinks the teenager has what it takes to do great things when she's older.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published
Don't look down! Daredevil's heart-stopping leap of faith belongs in an action movie [Video]

Don't look down! Daredevil's heart-stopping leap of faith belongs in an action movie

When it comes to jaw-dropping stunts, does this guy have Tom Cruise beat? Watch as this 18-year-old from Kiev, Ukraine, carefully stands on top of a moving train before jumping into the nearby river.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:44Published