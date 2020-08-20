Anushka-Virat to be parents soon, wishes pour in on the social media | Oneindia News

A big news for all the Virat-Anushka fans as the couple has made a big announcement.

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have announced that the couple is expecting a third member of the family in January 2021.

The big announcement on the social media read, 'And we were three'.Taking to Instagram, Virat and Anuhska shared a picture in which the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a cute little polka dot dress.

Wishes have been pouring in ever since the couple made the announcement.