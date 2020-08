In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will renew his call to India and other G20 countries to invest in a clean, sustainable transition as they recover from the..

WELLINGTON, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including one imported case and six community outbreak cases, as..

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view..

Antonio Banderas reveals he has Covid-19 on 60th birthday Antonio Banderas has said he has tested positive for coronavirus and isspending his period of isolation making plans that will β€œgive meaning to my 60years”.

Antonio Banderas Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Director Garth Davis to Direct 'Tron' Sequel & More | THR News Robin Williams' daughter, Zelda, is slamming Eric Trump for sharing a video of the late comedian poking fun at Joe Biden, Antonio Banderas has joined the list of public figures who have contracted COVID-19 and more entertainment news.

Antonio Banderas confirms Covid-19 diagnosis on his 60th birthday Antonio Banderas confirmed he has contracted Covid-19 on his 60th birthday on Monday.