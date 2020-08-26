Police officer named in Jacob Blake shooting
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:35s - Published
6 minutes ago
Police officer named in Jacob Blake shooting
The Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back has been named as Rusten Sheskey of Kenosha Police Department.
