Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police officer named in Jacob Blake shooting

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Police officer named in Jacob Blake shooting

Police officer named in Jacob Blake shooting

The Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back has been named as Rusten Sheskey of Kenosha Police Department.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Police officer in Jacob Blake shooting named as protests continue

Authorities have named the officer who shot black man Jacob Blake as protests against racial...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Wisconsin Dept. Of Justice Identifies Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake

Kenosha Police officer Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the force, was the only officer to...
NPR - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsNew Zealand Herald


Investigators claim Jacob Blake said he had knife in his vehicle as police name Rusten Sheskey as officer who shot him

Officials in Wisconsin have named the police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times, and claimed...
Independent - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



Tweets about this

ccw1933

ronald weinmann RT @stranahan: Thug Jacob Blake had a knife on the driver side of his car. That's what he was reaching for. Good call, Officer Shesky. G… 5 seconds ago

proud_russell

Jack Russell PROUD AUSTRALIAN Jacob Blake: Police officer in Kenosha shooting named. Something seriously wrong when police are named as if they a… https://t.co/WBdadoYBTi 2 minutes ago

rxbelful

minie RT @explicitgrande: i am genuinely speechless after watching a black man named Jacob Blake get shot 7 times by a police officer for absolut… 2 minutes ago

IridescentAshes

Iridescent Ashes RT @SkyNews: The Wisconsin Department of Justice has named the police officer who shot Jacob Blake https://t.co/6V7NcJWOI9 2 minutes ago

chickenpox13

jason bell 🇬🇧 🇯🇲 BBC News - Jacob Blake: Police officer in Kenosha shooting named https://t.co/r7VWZHUwdS 2 minutes ago

buzzdotie

Buzz.ie A police report states that officer Rusten Sheskey fired his weapon seven times hitting Mr. Blake in the back on Su… https://t.co/1Txht91ISc 6 minutes ago

ThereseCahill1

Therese Cahill RT @DangelAngello: Jacob Blake: Police officer in Kenosha shooting named https://t.co/8zN2BngMzM 7 minutes ago

DangelAngello

Aunty Karen Jacob Blake: Police officer in Kenosha shooting named https://t.co/8zN2BngMzM 11 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Clashes break out in Oakland, California over Jacob Blake shooting [Video]

Clashes break out in Oakland, California over Jacob Blake shooting

Clashes broke out in Oakland, California, on Wednesday night (August 26) amid anger over the shooting of Jacob Blake. Large crowds marched through the streets, facing off with police and letting off..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:01Published
Suspect Arrested In Kenosha Shooting, President Trump To Send In National Guard [Video]

Suspect Arrested In Kenosha Shooting, President Trump To Send In National Guard

Two people were shot to death and another was wounded during a third night of protests in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man who was shot several times by police...

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:18Published
Hundreds Protest In Oakland In Solidarity With Jacob Blake Pro-Sports Boycott [Video]

Hundreds Protest In Oakland In Solidarity With Jacob Blake Pro-Sports Boycott

Hundreds came out to protest in Oakland to show solidarity with the Jacob Blake pro-sports boycott. Blake, a black man, was shot 7 times by an officer in Wisconsin. Joe Vazquez tells us the protest was..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:14Published