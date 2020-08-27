Heavy police presence as Minneapolis man's suicide sparks protests and looting

Looting and protests have occurred in Minneapolis after a man suspected of murder committed suicide before being apprehended by police on August 26.

Footage shows the police presence in the city centre and looting of a branch of Foot Locker.

Initially, rumours circulated that the man's death was a police killing but subsequent CCTV footage was released showing the suspect shoot himself in broad daylight.