Heavy police presence as Minneapolis man's suicide sparks protests and looting

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Heavy police presence as Minneapolis man's suicide sparks protests and looting

Heavy police presence as Minneapolis man's suicide sparks protests and looting

Looting and protests have occurred in Minneapolis after a man suspected of murder committed suicide before being apprehended by police on August 26.

Footage shows the police presence in the city centre and looting of a branch of Foot Locker.

Initially, rumours circulated that the man's death was a police killing but subsequent CCTV footage was released showing the suspect shoot himself in broad daylight.


