Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Usain Bolt

The cast of 'West Wing' will reunite for a theatrical stage presentation of an episode, the opening night of the 2020 RNC was down in ratings and 'The Joe Exotic' scripted drama starring Kate McKinnon will air on NBC, USA & Peacock.
[NFA] Donald Trump cannot block a prosecutor's subpoena for eight years of his tax returns, a federal judge ruled on Thursday, in the latest setback in the U.S. president's longstanding effort to keep his finances under wraps. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
[NFA] New York City teachers on Wednesday threatened to strike or bring legal action unless the largest U.S. school district implements a more rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and other safety measures before reopening schools next month. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports CNN. Jamaica's Prime Minister says there will no special treatment though. A party was held for the former sprinter's recent 34th birthday. "The COVID test was positive, but Usain is not showing any symptoms. It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has been tested positive." Dr. Christopher Tufton Tufton is the Jamaican Minister of Health and Wellness. Many of his fans are praying for a speedy recovery.
There are a few things Kevin Hart can't live without when he hits the road. From his Nike runner's hat and Tommy John underwear to skincare products and curl enhancing smoothie, these are Kevin Hart's..