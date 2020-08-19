Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Usain Bolt

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Usain Bolt

Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Usain Bolt

On Tuesday, NBC News came under fire after using a photo of Hart for a story about Usain Bolt’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kevin Hart Kevin Hart American comedian, actor and producer

Kevin Hart reveals Covid-19 diagnosis [Video]

Kevin Hart reveals Covid-19 diagnosis

Kevin Hart tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Trending: Dianna Agron reportedly splits from husband, Tiger King zoo permanently closes, Kevin Hart on defending Ellen and Nick [Video]

Trending: Dianna Agron reportedly splits from husband, Tiger King zoo permanently closes, Kevin Hart on defending Ellen and Nick

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now.....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

NBC NBC American television and radio network

2020 Republican National Convention Ratings Are In, 'West Wing' Reunion to Air on HBO Max & More | THR News [Video]

2020 Republican National Convention Ratings Are In, 'West Wing' Reunion to Air on HBO Max & More | THR News

The cast of 'West Wing' will reunite for a theatrical stage presentation of an episode, the opening night of the 2020 RNC was down in ratings and 'The Joe Exotic' scripted drama starring Kate McKinnon will air on NBC, USA & Peacock.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:14Published
NBC, USA & Peacock to Air Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' Limited Series | THR News [Video]

NBC, USA & Peacock to Air Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' Limited Series | THR News

NBCUniversal is going to make the most of the interest in 'Tiger King.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:08Published
Judge rules Trump must present tax returns [Video]

Judge rules Trump must present tax returns

[NFA] Donald Trump cannot block a prosecutor's subpoena for eight years of his tax returns, a federal judge ruled on Thursday, in the latest setback in the U.S. president's longstanding effort to keep his finances under wraps. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:40Published
NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near [Video]

NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near

[NFA] New York City teachers on Wednesday threatened to strike or bring legal action unless the largest U.S. school district implements a more rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and other safety measures before reopening schools next month. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:42Published

Usain Bolt Usain Bolt Jamaican sprinter

Stephen’s grad is world’s fastest human calculator

 When asked why he prefers his mental ability to arrive at answers to complex mathematical problems when there is a calculator for such things, Neelakantha Bhanu..
IndiaTimes
Usain Bolt self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Usain Bolt self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

On Monday, Jamaica’s health ministry confirmed that Usain Bolt, eight-time Olympic gold medalist, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Sprinting legend Bolt tests positive for coronavirus

 Jamaica's eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus, his agent confirms.
BBC News
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19

Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports CNN. Jamaica's Prime Minister says there will no special treatment though. A party was held for the former sprinter's recent 34th birthday. "The COVID test was positive, but Usain is not showing any symptoms. It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has been tested positive." Dr. Christopher Tufton Tufton is the Jamaican Minister of Health and Wellness. Many of his fans are praying for a speedy recovery.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Kevin Hart Reacts to Being Mistaken for Usain Bolt in Social Media Post

Kevin Hart is reacting to an error on social media. The 41-year-old comedian shared a screenshot of a...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

blacktropolisCi

Blacktropolis newsone: LOL: Kevin Hart Roasts NBC for Mistaking Him for Usain Bolt https://t.co/kJEDozECDN 1 hour ago

nugslilsis

Deborah Washington RT @latimeshealth: Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Olympic athlete Usain Bolt https://t.co/8jmeT5kUkh 5 hours ago

JimmyDe96405638

Jimmy Dean RT @newsone: LOL: Kevin Hart Roasts NBC for Mistaking Him for Usain Bolt https://t.co/58KZBvJLNs 6 hours ago

newsone

NewsOne LOL: Kevin Hart Roasts NBC for Mistaking Him for Usain Bolt https://t.co/58KZBvJLNs 6 hours ago

TruthRW

Stay Woke‼️ @MSNBC Speaking of insults" Apparently to NBC all Black people look alike 😏 Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking h… https://t.co/JSbWznUJuU 6 hours ago

TruthRW

Stay Woke‼️ @NBCNews Speaking of insults" Apparently to NBC all Black people look alike 😏 Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking… https://t.co/XEX7A63x72 7 hours ago

NZTVupdate

New Zealand TV Update RT @NZStuffEnt: 'Disrespectful on so many levels': Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Olympic athlete Usain Bolt https://t.co/Sh2T… 10 hours ago

bash_gregory

Gregory Bash RT @BoSnerdley: Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Olympic athlete Usain Bolt https://t.co/MY1AHq9Aak 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kevin Hart had coronavirus: 'I couldn't say anything because Tom Hanks had it too' [Video]

Kevin Hart had coronavirus: 'I couldn't say anything because Tom Hanks had it too'

Kevin Hart had coronavirus "around the same time as Tom Hanks", but says he couldn't say anything at the time because Tom is "more famous" than him.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:32Published
Philadelphia Native Kevin Hart Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]

Philadelphia Native Kevin Hart Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

He said it happened in March around the same time as actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:16Published
10 Things Kevin Hart Can't Live Without [Video]

10 Things Kevin Hart Can't Live Without

There are a few things Kevin Hart can't live without when he hits the road. From his Nike runner's hat and Tommy John underwear to skincare products and curl enhancing smoothie, these are Kevin Hart's..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 06:00Published