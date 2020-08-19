Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Usain Bolt Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:07s - Published Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Usain Bolt On Tuesday, NBC News came under fire after using a photo of Hart for a story about Usain Bolt’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis. 0

Related news from verified sources Kevin Hart Reacts to Being Mistaken for Usain Bolt in Social Media Post Kevin Hart is reacting to an error on social media. The 41-year-old comedian shared a screenshot of a...

Tweets about this Blacktropolis newsone: LOL: Kevin Hart Roasts NBC for Mistaking Him for Usain Bolt https://t.co/kJEDozECDN 1 hour ago Deborah Washington RT @latimeshealth: Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Olympic athlete Usain Bolt https://t.co/8jmeT5kUkh 5 hours ago Jimmy Dean RT @newsone: LOL: Kevin Hart Roasts NBC for Mistaking Him for Usain Bolt https://t.co/58KZBvJLNs 6 hours ago NewsOne LOL: Kevin Hart Roasts NBC for Mistaking Him for Usain Bolt https://t.co/58KZBvJLNs 6 hours ago Stay Woke‼️ @MSNBC Speaking of insults" Apparently to NBC all Black people look alike 😏 Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking h… https://t.co/JSbWznUJuU 6 hours ago Stay Woke‼️ @NBCNews Speaking of insults" Apparently to NBC all Black people look alike 😏 Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking… https://t.co/XEX7A63x72 7 hours ago New Zealand TV Update RT @NZStuffEnt: 'Disrespectful on so many levels': Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Olympic athlete Usain Bolt https://t.co/Sh2T… 10 hours ago Gregory Bash RT @BoSnerdley: Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Olympic athlete Usain Bolt https://t.co/MY1AHq9Aak 10 hours ago