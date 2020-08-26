'Catastrophic' Hurricane Laura hits the US

An 'extremely dangerous' category four storm has make landfall in southwestern Louisiana near the border with Texas.

Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a "catastrophic" Category 4 hurricane, even...

NEW YORK (AP) — The energy industry is bracing for catastrophic storm surges and winds as Hurricane...

J⚠C⭕⚾ RT @kiii3news : The storm is expected to cause catastrophic damage as it hits the Louisiana and Texas coasts. https://t.co/Mtj8FB2hIn 5 hours ago

NewsWest9 The storm is expected to cause catastrophic damage as it hits the Louisiana and Texas coasts. https://t.co/fKKAOpDQ5k 4 hours ago

Chrystello I can not stress this enough to everyone please be ready and please be safe she coming she’s gonna be a Cat 2 when… https://t.co/2x7CNo34jn 4 hours ago