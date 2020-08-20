Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Usain Bolt

On Tuesday, NBC News came under fire after using a photo of Hart for a story about Usain Bolt’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Usain Bolt self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 On Monday, Jamaica’s health ministry confirmed that Usain Bolt, eight-time Olympic gold medalist, had tested positive for COVID-19.

When asked why he prefers his mental ability to arrive at answers to complex mathematical problems when there is a calculator for such things, Neelakantha Bhanu..

Judge rules Trump must present tax returns [NFA] Donald Trump cannot block a prosecutor's subpoena for eight years of his tax returns, a federal judge ruled on Thursday, in the latest setback in the U.S. president's longstanding effort to keep his finances under wraps. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

NBC, USA & Peacock to Air Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' Limited Series | THR News NBCUniversal is going to make the most of the interest in 'Tiger King.'

2020 Republican National Convention Ratings Are In, 'West Wing' Reunion to Air on HBO Max & More | THR News The cast of 'West Wing' will reunite for a theatrical stage presentation of an episode, the opening night of the 2020 RNC was down in ratings and 'The Joe Exotic' scripted drama starring Kate McKinnon will air on NBC, USA & Peacock.

Trending: Dianna Agron reportedly splits from husband, Tiger King zoo permanently closes, Kevin Hart on defending Ellen and Nick In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now.....

Kevin Hart is reacting to an error on social media. The 41-year-old comedian shared a screenshot of a...