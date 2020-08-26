Global  
 

Hurricane Laura makes landfall

Hurricane Laura makes landfall
Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight in Louisiana.

Hurricane Laura makes landfall in SW Louisiana

Forecasters say Hurricane Laura has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana early Thursday as an...
WATCH LIVE: Coverage of Hurricane Laura

WATCH LIVE: Coverage of Hurricane Laura Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall in hours and the forecasts so far indicate a dangerously...
Hurricane Laura strengthens as landfall looms, thousands across Gulf Coast face evacuation orders

Hurricane Laura has already prompted more than 500,000 people to evacuate across the Gulf Coast. The...
'Catastrophic' Hurricane Laura hits the US [Video]

'Catastrophic' Hurricane Laura hits the US

An 'extremely dangerous' category four storm has make landfall in southwestern Louisiana near the border with Texas.

Rising water forces closure of parts of Louisiana highway ahead of Hurricane Laura [Video]

Rising water forces closure of parts of Louisiana highway ahead of Hurricane Laura

The portion of Louisiana Highway 1 (LA 1) at the foot of the South Lafourche Levee system in Golden Meadow is now closed due to rising water ahead of Hurricane Laura's expected landfall on August..

Strong winds and rain recorded in Lafayette, Louisiana shortly before Hurricane Laura landfall [Video]

Strong winds and rain recorded in Lafayette, Louisiana shortly before Hurricane Laura landfall

Footage recorded in Lafayette, Louisiana around 11:50 pm on Wednesday (August 26) shows strong winds and rain as Hurricane Laura prepares to make landfall. The filmer, @TaylortheMann, said: "This is..

