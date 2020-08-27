Rioters start fire inside court building in Oakland, California

A court building burns in Oakland, California during riots on Wednesday night (August 26).

Police said that ''violent protesters vandalized and started a fire'' at the Alameda County Superior Court on Fallon Street.

Officers arrived at the area to extinguish the blaze.

''Please stay clear of the area,'' police said in a statement.

Riots have erupted in the city amid anger over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Large crowds marched through the streets, facing off with police and letting off flares and fireworks.

Protests have erupted across the country after a policeman was seen on video letting off seven shots into the back of Jacob Blake on Sunday evening (August 23) in Kenosha, Wisconsin.