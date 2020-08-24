Relief as Christchurch mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has praised the Muslim community inNew Zealand following the sentencing of a white supremacist gunman who killed51 people at two mosques in Christchurch last year.
Christchurch mosque attack survivor Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah confronts gunmanBrenton Tarrant in court, and brands him a "coward", ahead of the 29-year-oldAustralian's sentencing to a full life term in prison.
The Australian gunman who killed dozens of people during attacks on twomosques in New Zealand has been sentenced to life in prison without thepossibility of parole. Brenton Harrison Tarrant had pleaded guilty duringcourt proceedings in Christchurch to murder, attempted murder and terrorismover the attacks in the city which left 51 people dead. In imposing thesentence for the first time in the country’s history, Judge Cameron Mandersaid that the white supremacist’s crimes were so wicked that a life time injail could not begin to atone for them.
A New Zealand judge sentenced white supremacist Brenton Tarrant to life in prison without parole on Thursday for killing 51 Muslim worshippers in the country's deadliest shooting, saying the sentence..