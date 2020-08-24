Global  
 

Relief as Christchurch mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:55s
Relief as Christchurch mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole

Survivors and relatives of the victims say they feel relieved - and hope the end of the trial gives them closure.


New Zealand prime minister: Christchurch gunman deserves life of utter silence [Video]

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has praised the Muslim community inNew Zealand following the sentencing of a white supremacist gunman who killed51 people at two mosques in Christchurch last year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54
New Zealand mosque attack survivor confronts gunman in court [Video]

Christchurch mosque attack survivor Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah confronts gunmanBrenton Tarrant in court, and brands him a "coward", ahead of the 29-year-oldAustralian's sentencing to a full life term in prison.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27
Christchurch gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole [Video]

The Australian gunman who killed dozens of people during attacks on twomosques in New Zealand has been sentenced to life in prison without thepossibility of parole. Brenton Harrison Tarrant had pleaded guilty duringcourt proceedings in Christchurch to murder, attempted murder and terrorismover the attacks in the city which left 51 people dead. In imposing thesentence for the first time in the country’s history, Judge Cameron Mandersaid that the white supremacist’s crimes were so wicked that a life time injail could not begin to atone for them.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55

New Zealand deputy PM Winston Peters says Christchurch terrorist should be jailed in Australia

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier downplayed the prospect of the gunman being put into the Australian prison system.
SBS

BREAKING: Christchurch mosque killer sentenced to life without parole

BREAKING: Christchurch mosque killer sentenced to life without parole Christchurch mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. A...
WorldNews


Christchurch mosque shootings sentencing: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reacts to penalty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the life without parole meted out to the mosque gunman for...
New Zealand Herald


New Zealand mosque shooter spent years preparing for attack: sentencing hearing

New Zealand mosque shooter spent years preparing for attack: sentencing hearing The man who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 meticulously planned his shooting...
WorldNews


rospay15

Rosalind Pay RT @radionz: "Nothing will take the pain away but I hope you felt the arms of New Zealand around you through this whole process, and I hope… 8 minutes ago

Daanishsays

Danish Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern felt 'relief' after Christchurch mosque shooter's sentencing | RNZ News https://t.co/keviTlz4WR 2 hours ago

shakeelashraf_

sHakeel Delayed, but not denied. "It gave me relief to know that this person will never see the light of day,” -Jacinda A… https://t.co/iTEvZyCKbz 4 hours ago

REFCardiffVG

Race Equality First "This has been a crime in New Zealand the likes of which has never occurred before and now we've seen a sentence th… https://t.co/e7VUVWISGw 4 hours ago


NZ shooter gets life in prison for 'wicked' crimes [Video]

A New Zealand judge sentenced white supremacist Brenton Tarrant to life in prison without parole on Thursday for killing 51 Muslim worshippers in the country's deadliest shooting, saying the sentence..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17
Man jailed for life for NZ mosque massacre [Video]

A white supremacist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand, has been sentenced to life without parole.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:58
NZ court sentences mosque shooter to life in prison [Video]

A New Zealand court sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's deadliest shooting to life in prison without parole, the first time such a sentence has been handed down in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27