NZ shooter gets life in prison for 'wicked' crimes

A New Zealand judge sentenced white supremacist Brenton Tarrant to life in prison without parole on Thursday for killing 51 Muslim worshippers in the country's deadliest shooting, saying the sentence was not enough punishment for the "wicked" crimes.

New Zealand mosque attack survivor confronts gunman in court Christchurch mosque attack survivor Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah confronts gunmanBrenton Tarrant in court, and brands him a "coward", ahead of the 29-year-oldAustralian's sentencing to a full life term in prison.

New Zealand prime minister: Christchurch gunman deserves life of utter silence New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has praised the Muslim community inNew Zealand following the sentencing of a white supremacist gunman who killed51 people at two mosques in Christchurch last year.

'Your crimes... are so wicked that even if you are detained until you die it will not exhaust the...