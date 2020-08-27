NZ shooter gets life in prison for 'wicked' crimes
A New Zealand judge sentenced white supremacist Brenton Tarrant to life in prison without parole on Thursday for killing 51 Muslim worshippers in the country's deadliest shooting, saying the sentence was not enough punishment for the "wicked" crimes.
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has praised the Muslim community inNew Zealand following the sentencing of a white supremacist gunman who killed51 people at two mosques in Christchurch last year.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Christchurch mosque attack survivor Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah confronts gunmanBrenton Tarrant in court, and brands him a "coward", ahead of the 29-year-oldAustralian's sentencing to a full life term in prison.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was relieved to know that "that person will never see the light of day" after a court on Thursday (August 27) sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers to life in prison without parole.
A New Zealand court sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's deadliest shooting to life in prison without parole, the first time such a sentence has been handed down in the country. Libby Hogan reports.
The Australian gunman who killed dozens of people during attacks on twomosques in New Zealand has been sentenced to life in prison without thepossibility of parole. Brenton Harrison Tarrant had pleaded..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published