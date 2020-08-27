NZ shooter gets life in prison for 'wicked' crimes

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
A New Zealand judge sentenced white supremacist Brenton Tarrant to life in prison without parole on Thursday for killing 51 Muslim worshippers in the country's deadliest shooting, saying the sentence was not enough punishment for the "wicked" crimes.

Libby Hogan reports.


New Zealand prime minister: Christchurch gunman deserves life of utter silence [Video]

New Zealand prime minister: Christchurch gunman deserves life of utter silence

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has praised the Muslim community inNew Zealand following the sentencing of a white supremacist gunman who killed51 people at two mosques in Christchurch last year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
New Zealand mosque attack survivor confronts gunman in court [Video]

New Zealand mosque attack survivor confronts gunman in court

Christchurch mosque attack survivor Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah confronts gunmanBrenton Tarrant in court, and brands him a "coward", ahead of the 29-year-oldAustralian's sentencing to a full life term in prison.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

New Zealand confirms seven new cases of COVID-19

 WELLINGTON, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including one imported case and six community outbreak cases, as..
WorldNews

NZ PM Ardern: shooter 'will never see the light of day' [Video]

NZ PM Ardern: shooter 'will never see the light of day'

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was relieved to know that "that person will never see the light of day" after a court on Thursday (August 27) sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers to life in prison without parole.

Credit: Reuters Studio
NZ court sentences mosque shooter to life in prison [Video]

NZ court sentences mosque shooter to life in prison

A New Zealand court sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's deadliest shooting to life in prison without parole, the first time such a sentence has been handed down in the country. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Christchurch mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole

'Your crimes... are so wicked that even if you are detained until you die it will not exhaust the...
Haaretz


Christchurch gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole [Video]

Christchurch gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole

The Australian gunman who killed dozens of people during attacks on twomosques in New Zealand has been sentenced to life in prison without thepossibility of parole. Brenton Harrison Tarrant had pleaded..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO