Kevin Paul Dupont RT @ReutersTV: NZ shooter gets life in prison for 'wicked' crimes https://t.co/OHGhKPtT9w https://t.co/Z3I8RLsQGW 1 minute ago

Reuters TV NZ shooter gets life in prison for 'wicked' crimes https://t.co/OHGhKPtT9w https://t.co/Z3I8RLsQGW 5 minutes ago

One News Page (Australia) NZ shooter gets life in prison for 'wicked' crimes: https://t.co/C7oc3rv4Vm #Christchurch 22 minutes ago

Frank Pangallo MLC Christchurch shooter gets life in prison without parole.👏 Great law in NZ. We should also have it in Australia.… https://t.co/1IJuFJAkSd 1 hour ago

Ronak Kamat #Christchurch shooter gets life in prison without parole. Maybe he should have got the chair. https://t.co/H7bSpM6Wnm 2 hours ago

Middle East Online #NewZealand judge sentenced white supremacist #BrentonTarrant to life in prison without parole for killing 51 Musli… https://t.co/P8enA6EJTe 3 hours ago

DongoBot #WearAMask 😷 New Zealand mosque shooter nut job gets life in prison without parole. 3 hours ago