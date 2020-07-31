Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting baby

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, tributes poured in from the world of cricket. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Dhoni over his contribution to Indian cricket. Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote an emotional post on social media. Dhoni’s teammate R Ashwin also wished hi good luck. Suresh Raina also announced his retirement as soon as Dhoni did his. BJP leader and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir wished Dhoni for his upcoming phase. Dhoni, former Indian cricket captain led Team India to victories in the ICC WT20 (2007), ICC World Cup (2011), and ICC Champions trophy (2013). Dhoni had last played for India in an international match in the semi-final loss to New Zealand in 2019. Dhoni had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014. Dhoni announced his retirement through a social media post. “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” the caption read.
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, welcomed their first child on July 30. The Indian cricketer has been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya announced the news on Instagram. "We are blessed with our baby boy," he wrote. Hardik posted a picture of himself holding his son’s hand. The baby’s face, however, was not visible in the photo. Wishes and congratulatory messages poured in from everyone. Cricket fraternity also congratulated the couple on various social media platforms. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane among others wished Pandya and Natasa on becoming parents. On May 31, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child. "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes," Natasa had written on Instagram. The same pictures were also re-posted by Pandya on his instagram handle. Pandya got engaged to the Serbian actor on January 1 in Dubai.
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood along with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) chairman Karan Gilhotra distributed smartphones to students of Government Senior Secondary School. Smartphones were distributed to students on August 25 at Koti block in Morni village of Haryana's Panchkula. The facility was provided to students who did not have access to smartphones or laptops to attend online classes. Both addressed the students in a virtual event after delivering smartphones. Sonu Sood and Gilhotra have initiated a drive to facilitate the online education of underprivileged students. While speaking to media, the Principal of Govt Sr. Sec School, Pawan Jain, said, "There are about 190 students in the school who do not have a smartphone. Some students have to travel miles to reach out to other students who have smartphones. In the first batch, 40 students will get smartphones."
Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has leveled another serious charge at Rhea Chakraborty. Speaking to the media, KK Singh said that Rhea had been giving poison to his son and demanded that she along with her associate be arrested. This comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the allege dealings in banned drugs. NCB is now the third federal investigative agency to launch a probe in connection with the Sushant death case. CBI and Enforcement Directorate are already probing the case. Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj were questioned by the CBI for 13 and 7 hours respectively. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The Supreme Court’s decision came after a tug-of-war between the Mumbai and the Bihar police over jurisdiction. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14th of June, 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.
