Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting baby

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are ready to welcome their first child in January 2021.

Virat Kohli announced the news in a tweet.

He wrote, 'And then, we were three!

Arriving Jan 2021'.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in Italy in December 2017.

On the other side, Anushka also took to Twitter and wrote, "And then, we were three!

Arriving Jan 2021'.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted two lavish wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.


Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma Indian actress


Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Indian international cricketer

