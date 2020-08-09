Global  
 

Mukhtar Ansari's 'illegally' owned property demolished by Lucknow admin

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Uttar Pradesh's politician, Mukhtar Ansari's 'illegally' owned property near Dalibagh Colony has been demolished on August 26.

The Lucknow administration informed that expenses of demolition will be recovered from Mukhtar Ansari."FIR will be registered.

Responsibility of officials under whom this illegal construction took place will be fixed," informed Lucknow administration.


