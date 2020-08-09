Mukhtar Ansari's 'illegally' owned property demolished by Lucknow admin

Widow, physically crippled man living together beaten, tonsured in UP’s Kannauj



People in a village in Kannauj opposed the relationship of a widow and a physically crippled man. The woman and the man, living together in Gursahaigunj, were attacked by people. They had their heads tonsured; faces blackened & were beaten on the street. They were also made to wear shoe-chappal garland and were paraded through the village. The circle officer, City, Sheshmani Upadhyaya said woman’s relatives were involved and two of them have been arrested and rest were being identified through the video, which was made by someone in the crowd. “They are undergoing treatment at the local government hospital, an FIR has also been lodged,” he said. They were together for the last three years since her husband passed away. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:58 Published on January 1, 1970