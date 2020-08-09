Mukhtar Ansari's 'illegally' owned property demolished by Lucknow admin

At least 6 people were killed and over a dozen were injured after two buses collided near Lucknow. A roadways bus from Lucknow to Hardoi tried to overtake a truck and collided with another roadways bus. The truck being overtaken also got involved in the collision. The incident took place on the outskirts of Lucknow in the morning of August 26. The condition of five injured is said to be very critical. They are undergoing treatment at King George’s Medical University trauma center. Watch the full video for more details.
At least six persons were killed and 8 injured in Lucknow-Hardoi road accident. "6 dead including one bus driver and 8 people were injured after two roadways buses collided with each other, total number of passenger is not confirmed yet," informed Naveen Arora, the Joint Commissioner of Law and order of Lucknow. Injured has been admitted to hospital.
A reward carrying criminal was shot dead in an encounter with police in Lucknow on August 09. Lucknow SSP (STF) Sudhir Kumar Singh said, "As you can see the car hit the tree here. There were five miscreants and because the car hit the tree they started firing and in the cross firing, one criminal was shot and was taken to the hospital. He is a shooter of Mukhtar Ansari gang and he had a bounty of Rs 25,000 from many places. He was brought dead at the hospital."
A reward carrying criminal was shot dead in an encounter with police in Lucknow on August 09. Encounter took place in Sarojni Nagar area. Criminal was an accused in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai's murder. He was a shooter in Mukhtar Ansari's gang. Rakesh Pandey carried a reward amount of Rs 1 lakh.
Uttar Pradesh police arrested the accused in Lakhimpur Kheri rape and murder case on August 27. Police claimed to have solved the case with arrest of a man. Lucknow Range's Inspector General, Laxmi Singh said, "The accused has confessed to having committed the crime. Call detail records of the girl showed she was in frequent touch with the accused over the past few months." The incident took place on Monday when the girl had gone to a neighbouring town to fill up an online scholarship application form. Her parents informed the police when she did not return home. The girl was found dead near her house in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.
People in a village in Kannauj opposed the relationship of a widow and a physically crippled man. The woman and the man, living together in Gursahaigunj, were attacked by people. They had their heads tonsured; faces blackened & were beaten on the street. They were also made to wear shoe-chappal garland and were paraded through the village. The circle officer, City, Sheshmani Upadhyaya said woman’s relatives were involved and two of them have been arrested and rest were being identified through the video, which was made by someone in the crowd. “They are undergoing treatment at the local government hospital, an FIR has also been lodged,” he said. They were together for the last three years since her husband passed away. Watch the full video for more.
