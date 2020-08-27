Drone captures cloud of smoke rising from derailed diesel train in Wales, UK

A diesel train derailed and caught fire on Wednesday night at around 11:20 pm (August 26) in Llangennech, near Llanelli, South Wales.

People living within 800m of the blaze were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday night but have now been allowed to return.

No injuries have been reported.

Drone footage recorded by Archie Brown at 8:10 am on Thursday (August 27) shows clouds of smoke continuing to pour from the crash site.

Natural Resources Wales is assessing the diesel spill.