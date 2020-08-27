Crews from Massachusetts heading to Gulf to provide aid during Hurricane Laura Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:33s - Published 1 hour ago Crews from Massachusetts heading to Gulf to provide aid during Hurricane Laura The eye of the storm itself is more than 400 miles wide, and half a million people have been told to leave their homes behind. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Before the storm unleashes itsfury.***ED******VO***And local support isanswering the call to help.We were there tonight asFEMA workers in Beverly preparedto head to Louisiana.They are bringing boatswith them for water rescues.Bob Better talks about whatit feels like to get the call tohelp in an emergen





You Might Like

Tweets about this

