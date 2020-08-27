Crews from Massachusetts heading to Gulf to provide aid during Hurricane Laura
Crews from Massachusetts heading to Gulf to provide aid during Hurricane Laura
The eye of the storm itself is more than 400 miles wide, and half a million people have been told to leave their homes behind.
Before the storm unleashes itsfury.***ED******VO***And local support isanswering the call to help.We were there tonight asFEMA workers in Beverly preparedto head to Louisiana.They are bringing boatswith them for water rescues.Bob Better talks about whatit feels like to get the call tohelp in an emergen