Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rapid COVID-19 Test Gets Emergency Authorization From FDA

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Rapid COVID-19 Test Gets Emergency Authorization From FDA

Rapid COVID-19 Test Gets Emergency Authorization From FDA

Abbott's Ag Card, rapid COVID-19 test received emergency-use authorization from the Food & Drug Administration.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

FDA Approves Abbott's $5 COVID-19 Antigen Portable Rapid Test

Abbott Laboratories said Wednesday that it has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S....
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •The Verge


Avalon GloboCare wins distribution rights to market Cellex’s COVID-19 antibody-based rapid test kit

Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) announced Wednesday it has been awarded distribution rights to...
Proactive Investors - Published

Co-Diagnostics notes its technology to analyze self-administered coronavirus tests for Los Angeles school system

When the Los Angeles Unified school district starts testing its 700,000 students and 75,000 employees...
Proactive Investors - Published


Tweets about this

Zachjoe16

Zacharias Joseph "New test is about the size of a credit card and returns results in 15 minutes" https://t.co/0KvWdeOrd3 19 seconds ago

rheumedicare

Marilú De Barros Mota. RT @EricTopol: A + feature in the new $5 antigen test "uses lateral flow technology similar to a home pregnancy test and can be linked to a… 46 seconds ago

KristinaMFiore

Kristina Fiore RT @megtirrell: $5 rapid (15-min) #COVID19 test. Abbott says sensitivity: 97.1%, specificity: 98.5%, and says it’s invested hundreds of mil… 3 minutes ago

DxxpToughts

RT 2 GAIN MGWV/TFB RT @Benzinga: Abbott Gets FDA Emergency Use Approval For $5 Rapid COVID-19 Test $ABT $XSPA https://t.co/qL3lej9Ra0 7 minutes ago

SickEconomics

SickEconomics FDA grants emergency-use authorization to Abbott Laboratories for a $5 rapid-response Covid-19 antigen test that is… https://t.co/nIJDwJR8u3 10 minutes ago

Gamma_Monkey

The Stock Monkey RT @Benzinga: Abbott Gets FDA Emergency Use Approval For $5 Rapid COVID-19 Test $ABT $XSPA https://t.co/AuRv8knUSZ 12 minutes ago

BIGEBEEF

E Grosinger RT @WSJ: The FDA granted emergency-use authorization to Abbott Laboratories for a $5 rapid-response Covid-19 antigen test that returns resu… 16 minutes ago

1959Somosomo

そもそも Abbott gets emergency-use approval for $5 rapid COVID-19 test https://t.co/40SYZDoRjf 20 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Saliva-based COVID-19 test developed by Missouri researchers gets approval from FDA [Video]

Saliva-based COVID-19 test developed by Missouri researchers gets approval from FDA

Saliva-based COVID-19 test developed by Missouri researchers gets approval from FDA

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:11Published
FDA Reverses Course On Convalescent Plasma Treatment For COVID-19 [Video]

FDA Reverses Course On Convalescent Plasma Treatment For COVID-19

President Trump applauded the agency's emergency authorization during his press conference on Sunday. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published
FDA Gives Emergency Authorization For Convalescent Plasma Therapy To Be Used As Treatment For COVID-19 [Video]

FDA Gives Emergency Authorization For Convalescent Plasma Therapy To Be Used As Treatment For COVID-19

President Donald Trump hails the decision as a breakthrough in the battle against the coronavirus. CBS2's Ali Bauman has the story.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published