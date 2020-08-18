Rapid COVID-19 Test Gets Emergency Authorization From FDA
Abbott's Ag Card, rapid COVID-19 test received emergency-use authorization from the Food & Drug Administration.
Zacharias Joseph "New test is about the size of a credit card and returns results in 15 minutes"
