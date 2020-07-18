Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trucks stranded on Jammu-Srinagar highway from last 3 days

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Trucks stranded on Jammu-Srinagar highway from last 3 days

Trucks stranded on Jammu-Srinagar highway from last 3 days

Many trucks are stuck on Jammu- Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota town in Jammu from past 3 days.

A truck driver form Punjab said, "It's been three days now.

We are facing several difficulties; have to walk kilometers for water and other things amid downpour.

There is no market nearby." Jammu-Srinagar highway has been closed from last 3 days due to landslides triggered by rainfall.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jammu Jammu City in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Watch: Pak terror tunnel unearthed in J&K; Karachi sacks used in construction [Video]

Watch: Pak terror tunnel unearthed in J&K; Karachi sacks used in construction

The Border Security Force unearthed a tunnel dug from Pakistan to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. The tunnel's opening was discovered in J&K's Samba, just 400 m from a Pakistani border post. The BSF showed sandbags with Pakistani markings which were used to reinforce the structure of the tunnel. The sacks had names of Pakistani factories located in Karachi. NS Jamwal, Inspector General of the Border Security Force, said that the tunnel seemed to go to a depth of around 25 ft. A J&K police officer said that pushing terrorists via tunnels was an old tactic of Pakistan, possibly imitated from Hamas which also uses underground routes to enter Israel. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:24Published

Tunnel under International Border was constructed with knowledge, 'hand' of Pakistan: BSF IG

 A top BSF official said on Saturday that a major underground tunnel that was found in Samba, originating from Pakistan, was constructed with the knowledge and..
IndiaTimes

BSF detects tunnel, sand bags with Karachi markings at international border in Jammu

 The BSF team got suspicious in the Basantar area near Whaleback area Gallar in District Samba at the International Border and detected a tunnel near the border..
DNA

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Jammu-Srinagar National Highway northernmost segment of NH 44

COVID-19 sampling centre opens up in Anantnag for migrant labourers [Video]

COVID-19 sampling centre opens up in Anantnag for migrant labourers

The government has established COVID sampling screening centre along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Lower Munda Qazigund in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Presently, the migrant labourers who are working at brick kilns in Kashmir valley are allowed to enter the screening centre. Police along with the surveillance team are inquiring the visitors about their travel history.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

Nagrota Nagrota town in Jammu and Kashmir, India


Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

Harsimrat urges Union Minister Gehlot to recommend CBI probe into alleged multi-crore SC scholarship scam

 Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday wrote to her ministerial colleague Thawar Chand Gehlot, urging him to recommend a CBI inquiry into the alleged..
IndiaTimes

2 members of banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force arrested from Delhi

 Both are wanted in a sedition case registered under the section of law 121/121A/124A/153A/153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 2 of The Prevention of..
DNA

Six non-BJP state ministers move SC against JEE, NEET

 Cabinet ministers from non-BJP-ruled states of Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NEET & JEE; 6 opposition ruled states move SC [Video]

Watch: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NEET & JEE; 6 opposition ruled states move SC

Politics over the NEET and JEE examinations continues to escalate with every passing day. In the latest, 6 opposition ruled states have approached the Supreme Court over the issue. West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan have approached the top court against the August 17 order. The National Testing agency has given a directive to conduct JEE from September 1 to 6, and NEET on September 13. Congress workers protested outside the Ministry of Education office and some were even detained by the police. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi urged the government to have consultations with students and then arrive at a consensus on the issue. Earlier, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had also convened a meeting with Chief Ministers of opposition ruled states to deliberate on the matter. The government on the other hand has maintained that students and parents want the examinations to be held as per schedule. There have been calls from different sections to postpone the examinations in view of the Covid pandemic. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:58Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

3 LeT terrorists gunned down in Srinagar encounter: DGP Dilbag Singh [Video]

3 LeT terrorists gunned down in Srinagar encounter: DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh informed that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were gunned down in Pantha Chowk encounter. "Though we have lost our officer in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published
Incessant rains shoot up vegetable prices in Jammu [Video]

Incessant rains shoot up vegetable prices in Jammu

Local administration is on high alert as Jammu witnessed rainfall for third consecutive day in the city. Locals have complained of high vegetable prices since last few days due to continuous downpour...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:41Published
Jammu and Kashmir: Portion of a bridge collapses into the river following heavy rainfall | Oneindia [Video]

Jammu and Kashmir: Portion of a bridge collapses into the river following heavy rainfall | Oneindia

Watch this video of a portion of a bridge in Jammu collapsing into the river in Jammu. the massive concrete block can be seen dragged away by the overflowing stream. Union Territory of Jammu and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published