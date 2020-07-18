Trucks stranded on Jammu-Srinagar highway from last 3 days

The Border Security Force unearthed a tunnel dug from Pakistan to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. The tunnel's opening was discovered in J&K's Samba, just 400 m from a Pakistani border post. The BSF showed sandbags with Pakistani markings which were used to reinforce the structure of the tunnel. The sacks had names of Pakistani factories located in Karachi. NS Jamwal, Inspector General of the Border Security Force, said that the tunnel seemed to go to a depth of around 25 ft. A J&K police officer said that pushing terrorists via tunnels was an old tactic of Pakistan, possibly imitated from Hamas which also uses underground routes to enter Israel. Watch the full video for more.
The government has established COVID sampling screening centre along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Lower Munda Qazigund in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Presently, the migrant labourers who are working at brick kilns in Kashmir valley are allowed to enter the screening centre. Police along with the surveillance team are inquiring the visitors about their travel history.
Politics over the NEET and JEE examinations continues to escalate with every passing day. In the latest, 6 opposition ruled states have approached the Supreme Court over the issue. West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan have approached the top court against the August 17 order. The National Testing agency has given a directive to conduct JEE from September 1 to 6, and NEET on September 13. Congress workers protested outside the Ministry of Education office and some were even detained by the police. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi urged the government to have consultations with students and then arrive at a consensus on the issue. Earlier, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had also convened a meeting with Chief Ministers of opposition ruled states to deliberate on the matter. The government on the other hand has maintained that students and parents want the examinations to be held as per schedule. There have been calls from different sections to postpone the examinations in view of the Covid pandemic. Watch the full video for all the details.
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh informed that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were gunned down in Pantha Chowk encounter. "Though we have lost our officer in the..
Local administration is on high alert as Jammu witnessed rainfall for third consecutive day in the city. Locals have complained of high vegetable prices since last few days due to continuous downpour...