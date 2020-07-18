Trucks stranded on Jammu-Srinagar highway from last 3 days

Many trucks are stuck on Jammu- Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota town in Jammu from past 3 days.

A truck driver form Punjab said, "It's been three days now.

We are facing several difficulties; have to walk kilometers for water and other things amid downpour.

There is no market nearby." Jammu-Srinagar highway has been closed from last 3 days due to landslides triggered by rainfall.