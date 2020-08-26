Ohio Task Force 1 to help with hurricane efforts in Texas

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:39s - Published 10 minutes ago

Ohio Task Force 1 departed for Texas last night to help with clean up and rescue efforts from Hurricane Laura.

RESCUE TEAMS FROM OUR AREA AREENROUTE TO HELP THOSE IMPACTEDBY HURRICANE LAURA.

REPORTERRAVEN RICHARD TELLS US ABOUTOHIO TASK FORCE 1's URBANSEARCH AND RESCUE TEAM AND...WHAT'S AHEAD FOR THEMTODAY...RAVEN?ABOUT 85 MEMBERS OF THE TEAMARE HEADING ALMOST 16 HOURSAWAY TO COLLEGE STATION,TEXAS.

FROM THERE, THEY'LL DOWHATEVER NEEDS TO BE DONE.THE TASK FORCE IS BRINGING AHAZMAT TEAM, RESCUE TEAM ANDTHEIR WATER TEAM.

DUTIESINCLUDE EVACUATIONS AND EVENCLEANING UP HAZARDOUS SPILLS.GRANT LIGHT, RESCUE TEAMMANAGER FOR OHIO TASK FORCE 1,WHO IS ALSO A FIREFIGHTER,SAYS THIS IS A BIG CREW ANDTHEY'RE FLEXIBLE ON HOW THEYCAN HELP OUT."with this event depending onhow things go they're talkingabout the storm surge beingreally big so our water teamthere's a good chance we'llsplit off and go do rescues.We usually get assigned anarea.

We work that area andmake sure everybody's okay."THIS ISN'T THE ONLYORGANIZATION FROM OUR AREAHELPING WITH THE DISASTER.COMING UP I'LL TELL YOU WHATTHE LOCAL Red Cross IS DOING.REPORTING LIVE, RAVEN RICHARD,WCPO 9 NEWS.