Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting

According to attorney Benjamin Crump , Blake, 29, is paralysed after being shot several times by police in Kenosha , Wisconsin .

Mike Pence delivers 'law and order' speech at RNC U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving America's safety and economic viability, while cautioning Democrat Joe Biden would set the country on a path to socialism and decline. Gloria Tso reports.

Here's the latest for Thursday August 27th: Hurricane Laura makes landfall; Pence addresses Republican National Convention; Protests in Wisconsin; National Guard..

After three nights of looting and violence, protest Wednesday in Kenosha remained largely peaceful in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting Jacob Blake, 29, was attempting to diffuse a domestic altercation between two other people when he was shot at least seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend.

Three people were shot, two fatally, during an overnight protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting death of Jacob Blake. A 17-year-old is being..

The Wisconsin officer who shot a Black man, Jacob Blake seven times in the back has been identified as a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department...

DOJ investigating police shooting of Jacob Blake The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man named Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has sparked days of civil unrest and protest over racial injustice. Gloria Tso reports.

Shooting of Jacob Blake Police shooting of black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Jacob Blake paralyzed from being shot -attorney Crump Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Jacob Blake's family told reporters on Tuesday that "because those bullets severed his spinal cord and shattered some of his vertebrae... it is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake junior to ever walk again."

Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man who was shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is now paralyzed, family attorney Benjamin Crump said Tuesday...

On Sunday, police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, seven times. Blake had been climbing into a car with three of his sons in the back seat;..

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers made a poignant statement on the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting [NFA] Both players and coaches in the National Basketball Association speak out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Freddie Joyner has more.

Rudy Giuliani just went scorched-earth on Doc Rivers -- claiming his emotional speech about the Jacob Blake shooting is loaded with BS. The former NYC mayor took..

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott [NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice. Freddie Joyner has more.

