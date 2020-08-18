Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting

According to attorney Benjamin Crump, Blake, 29, is paralysed after being shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Doc Rivers Doc Rivers American basketball coach and former player

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott [Video]

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott

[NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:48Published

Rudy Giuliani Rips Doc Rivers, You're Misleading Black People About Cops!

 Rudy Giuliani just went scorched-earth on Doc Rivers -- claiming his emotional speech about the Jacob Blake shooting is loaded with BS. The former NYC mayor took..
TMZ.com
The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting [Video]

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting

[NFA] Both players and coaches in the National Basketball Association speak out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:15Published

Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team

Doc Rivers gets emotional discussing Jacob Blake shooting

 Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers made a poignant statement on the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
CBS News

Benjamin Crump Benjamin Crump American lawyer

Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor, and the arbitrariness of the police-shooting news cycle

 On Sunday, police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, seven times. Blake had been climbing into a car with three of his sons in the back seat;..
WorldNews

Jacob Blake paralyzed in shooting, attorney says

 Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man who was shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is now paralyzed, family attorney Benjamin Crump said Tuesday...
CBS News
Jacob Blake paralyzed from being shot -attorney Crump [Video]

Jacob Blake paralyzed from being shot -attorney Crump

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Jacob Blake's family told reporters on Tuesday that "because those bullets severed his spinal cord and shattered some of his vertebrae... it is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake junior to ever walk again."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:17Published

Shooting of Jacob Blake Police shooting of black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin

DOJ investigating police shooting of Jacob Blake [Video]

DOJ investigating police shooting of Jacob Blake

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man named Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has sparked days of civil unrest and protest over racial injustice. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:35Published

Wisc. police officer who shot Jacob Blake identified

 The Wisconsin officer who shot a Black man, Jacob Blake seven times in the back has been identified as a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department...
USATODAY.com

Teen arrested after fatal shooting at Jacob Blake protest in Wisconsin

 Three people were shot, two fatally, during an overnight protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting death of Jacob Blake. A 17-year-old is being..
CBS News

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting

Jacob Blake, 29, was attempting to diffuse a domestic altercation between two other people when he was shot at least seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Kenosha shooting: Protests peaceful on fourth night; Pence decries violence; NBA, other pro sports sit out

 After three nights of looting and violence, protest Wednesday in Kenosha remained largely peaceful in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

AP Top Stories August 27 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday August 27th: Hurricane Laura makes landfall; Pence addresses Republican National Convention; Protests in Wisconsin; National Guard..
USATODAY.com
Mike Pence delivers 'law and order' speech at RNC [Video]

Mike Pence delivers 'law and order' speech at RNC

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving America's safety and economic viability, while cautioning Democrat Joe Biden would set the country on a path to socialism and decline. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:32Published

Related news from verified sources

NBA Coach Doc Rivers Blasts GOP After Jacob Black Shooting: ‘How Dare the Republicans Talk About Fear’

NBA Coach Doc Rivers Blasts GOP After Jacob Black Shooting: ‘How Dare the Republicans Talk About Fear’ Los Angeles Clippers' Head Coach Doc Rivers stepped into the political ring Tuesday night when he...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Doc Rivers gets emotional discussing Jacob Blake shooting

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers made a poignant statement on the police shooting of Jacob...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •ESPN


Callie Rivers Wiki: Facts about Coach Doc Rivers’ Daughter and Seth Curry’s Wife

The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are going to face off in the 2020 NBA Playoffs....
Earn The Necklace - Published


Tweets about this

jruthkelly

J. Ruth Kelly RT @newsone: Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting https://t.co/ORPFiikIJK 25 minutes ago

galilecor

laura g RT @politicususa: “What stands out to me is just watching the Republican convention and they are spewing this fear. All you hear is Donald… 1 hour ago

TJGuba1942

Satch Guba LA Clippers’ Coach Doc Rivers Gives Impassioned Speech on Black Lives: "This Country Does Not Love Us Back"… https://t.co/8o8FfqnUpu 3 hours ago

KLE1967

TSgt Kevin Edwards (Retired) 🇺🇸 RT @realTuckFrumper: LA Clippers’ Coach Doc Rivers Gives Impassioned Speech on Black Lives: “This Country Does Not Love Us Back” https://t.… 3 hours ago

blacktropolisCi

Blacktropolis newsone: Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting https://t.co/QRfMGx1Zyg 4 hours ago

GSlutkin

Gary Slutkin, MD "We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that are denied to live in certain comm… https://t.co/WmciZOd4jz 6 hours ago

514darkcholate

Felix Cheng RT @jjsmokkieBOY57: LA Clippers’ Coach Doc Rivers Gives Impassioned Speech on Black Lives: "This Country Does Not Love Us Back" https://t.c… 7 hours ago

pmccabe33

Perry McCabe LA Clippers’ Coach Doc Rivers Gives Impassioned Speech on Black Lives: "This Country Does Not Love Us Back"… https://t.co/9fCjjZSetW 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jacob Blake's Sister Makes Powerful Call For Change [Video]

Jacob Blake's Sister Makes Powerful Call For Change

Following the news that Jacob Blake is now paralysed, his sister Letetra Widman said her family had been inundated with messages of support but that all she really wanted was change.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Rioters start fire inside court building in Oakland, California [Video]

Rioters start fire inside court building in Oakland, California

A court building burns in Oakland, California during riots on Wednesday night (August 26). Police said that ''violent protesters vandalized and started a fire'' at the Alameda County Superior Court..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:24Published
Milwaukee Bucks read statement on "racial injustices" to explain boycott [Video]

Milwaukee Bucks read statement on "racial injustices" to explain boycott

The Milwaukee Bucks go before cameras to read a team statement explaining their decision to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic do to "racial injustices."

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:33Published