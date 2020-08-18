Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting

[NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice. Freddie Joyner has more.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Jacob Blake's family told reporters on Tuesday that "because those bullets severed his spinal cord and shattered some of his vertebrae... it is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake junior to ever walk again."
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man named Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has sparked days of civil unrest and protest over racial injustice. Gloria Tso reports.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving America's safety and economic viability, while cautioning Democrat Joe Biden would set the country on a path to socialism and decline. Gloria Tso reports.