Athletes Across South Florida, US Take A Stand In Wake Of Blake Shooting

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Local athletes, as well as those across the country, are taking a stand against the Sunday shooting by Kenosha police of Jacob Blake.


