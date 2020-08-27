Athletes Across South Florida, US Take A Stand In Wake Of Blake Shooting
Local athletes, as well as those across the country, are taking a stand against the Sunday shooting by Kenosha police of Jacob Blake.
NBA players boycott games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting, Lions cancel practiceNBA players boycott games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting, Lions cancel practice
LeBron, other local athletes react to NBA postponing games after teams boycottThe NBA postponed the three scheduled games Wednesday night after the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott after the shooting of Jacob Blake. Athletes from around the league and in different sports have..
NBA postpones Game 5NBA postpones playoff games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting.