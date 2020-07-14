Global  
 

Messi set to report for Barcelona training

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:09s
Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill has the latest from the Catalan capital on the whereabouts of Lionel Messi and what next for the Argentinian.


Barcelona trying to convince Messi to stay, insists sporting director Planes

Barcelona are still trying to convince Lionel Messi to stay at the club and expect him to attend...
FC Barcelona unveil new uniform as they prepare for La Liga decisive week [Video]

FC Barcelona unveil new uniform as they prepare for La Liga decisive week

Messi, Busquets and Griezmann present the new 2020-21 Barcelona kit before joining their teammates on the training pitch.

