Suspected Kenosha shooter may have been illegally carrying gun
Suspected Kenosha shooter may have been illegally carrying gun
If police spotted the teen reportedly carrying a rifle in Kenosha Tuesday night, they could have stopped him to find out if he was committing a crime before he allegedly killed two protesters and injured a third.
QUESTIONS ABOUT THE TEENAGEVIGILANTE IN CUSTODY FOR INJURYTHREE PEOPLE.WISCONSIN IS AN OPEN CARRYSTATE.SO ANYBODY OVER THE AGE OF 18WHO LEGALLY OBTAINED A FIREARMCAN CARRY IT OPENLY.THAT'S NOT THE CASE IF YOU'RE AMINOR.A MINOR LIKE 17-YEAR-OLD KYLERENTENHOUSE.