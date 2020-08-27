|
|
|
Downtown Minneapolis Shattered After Night Of Destruction, Looting
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 07:45s - Published
Downtown Minneapolis Shattered After Night Of Destruction, Looting
Christiane Cordero and Erin Hassanzadeh report on the overnight destruction in the heart of downtown Minneapolis (7:45).
WCCO This Morning -- Aug.
27, 2020
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Looters Rummage Through Minneapolis Chipotle Live On Air
Jeff Wagner reports on looting in downtown Minneapolis, and witnesses vandals roaming through a Chipotle restaurant across the street from WCCO Studios live on air (3:49)WCCO 4 News - August 26, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:49Published
|
|
Minneapolis Police Discuss Suicide Of Murder Suspect
Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder talks about the suicide of a homicide suspect Wednesday night, which is sparking unrest in downtown Minneapolis ().WCCO 4 News - August 26, 2029
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 07:35Published
|