Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Downtown Minneapolis Shattered After Night Of Destruction, Looting

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 07:45s - Published
Downtown Minneapolis Shattered After Night Of Destruction, Looting

Downtown Minneapolis Shattered After Night Of Destruction, Looting

Christiane Cordero and Erin Hassanzadeh report on the overnight destruction in the heart of downtown Minneapolis (7:45).

WCCO This Morning -- Aug.

27, 2020


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Looters Rummage Through Minneapolis Chipotle Live On Air [Video]

Looters Rummage Through Minneapolis Chipotle Live On Air

Jeff Wagner reports on looting in downtown Minneapolis, and witnesses vandals roaming through a Chipotle restaurant across the street from WCCO Studios live on air (3:49)WCCO 4 News - August 26, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:49Published
Unrest Returns To Minneapolis After False Rumors Over Police Shooting [Video]

Unrest Returns To Minneapolis After False Rumors Over Police Shooting

Looting and destruction have returned to Minneapolis after police say a crowd mistook a suicide for an officer-involved shooting, reports Jeff Wagner (6:18).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 26, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 06:18Published
Minneapolis Police Discuss Suicide Of Murder Suspect [Video]

Minneapolis Police Discuss Suicide Of Murder Suspect

Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder talks about the suicide of a homicide suspect Wednesday night, which is sparking unrest in downtown Minneapolis ().WCCO 4 News - August 26, 2029

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 07:35Published