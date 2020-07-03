Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WHO Europe: Coronavirus is a tornado with a long tail

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
WHO Europe: Coronavirus is a tornado with a long tail

WHO Europe: Coronavirus is a tornado with a long tail

WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge gives an update on coronavirus inthe region, warning that the virus is a "tornado with a long tail".

Thecomment refered to children now necessarily falling ill from Covid-19, butthen passing it on to the vulnerable elderly population.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

Covid-19 coronavirus: Reinfections mean questions over immunity are 'still open', health chiefs say

 The World Health Organisation has said that a number of confirmed coronavirus reinfections are proof that questions about how long immunity may or may not last..
New Zealand Herald
WHO declares Africa free of polio [Video]

WHO declares Africa free of polio

The announcement is a significant step in the 30-year-long campaign to eradicate the disease worldwide, and only Afghanistan and Pakistan have infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:08Published

Africa to be declared free from wild polio

 The World Health Organisation (WHO) is set to certify on Tuesday that the African continent is free from wild polio, four years after the last cases appeared in..
WorldNews

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

Coronavirus live updates: California to more than double testing; Laura evacuations complicated by COVID; 1M more unemployment claims?

 Coronavirus complicates Hurricane Laura evacuations. California, Nevada boost testing. Disneyland 'ready' to reopen. Latest COVID-19 news.
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: 23 Punjab MLAs test negative before session

 Barely 48 hours before the Punjab assembly convenes for a one-day session on Friday, 23 legislators, including four cabinet ministers, have tested positive for..
IndiaTimes

COVID-19 could permanently increase the amount of illness the health care system handles

 Health care workers in the COVID-19 unit in Houston, Texas. | Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

After the first nine months battling COVID-19,..
The Verge

Hans Kluge

WHO: Virus is a "tornado" that may kill more as weather cools

 Dr. Hans Kluge said the increased case counts among young people could ultimately be passed on to more vulnerable older people.
CBS News
WHO: Youngsters should not feel invincible to coronavirus [Video]

WHO: Youngsters should not feel invincible to coronavirus

Younger people should not feel “invincible” as coronavirus restrictions arelifted, a World Health Organisation (WHO) official has said. Dr Hans Kluge,WHO Regional Director for Europe, told a press briefing he is “very concerned”that under-24s are regularly appearing among new cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published
Coronavirus: Greater numbers of young Europeans are contracting COVID-19, says WHO [Video]

Coronavirus: Greater numbers of young Europeans are contracting COVID-19, says WHO

Dr Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe, said that "we see from reports both nationally and sub-nationally that now the spike in cases in quite a number of countries is primarily in age cohorts between 20 and 39".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

WHO warns of risk of young people infecting vulnerable as winter approaches

Covid-19 is a “tornado with a long tail” and increased case counts among young people could...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

ZakiXP

Sayed Ahmad Zaki RT @MelissaFleming: “Low risk does not mean no risk. No one is invincible, and if you do not die from #Covid19, it may stick to your body l… 5 days ago

MelissaFleming

Melissa Fleming 🇺🇳 “Low risk does not mean no risk. No one is invincible, and if you do not die from #Covid19, it may stick to your bo… https://t.co/1dcqIBUQNx 6 days ago

Winston34939206

Winston Smith Redux An appropriate epitaph to a torrid week for #COVID19 in Ireland “Low risk does not mean no risk,” he said. “No one… https://t.co/bUWJUlXEaH 6 days ago

palafo

Patrick LaForge Young people are a concern in Europe: “Low risk does not mean no risk. No one is invincible, and if you do not die… https://t.co/1fguTeWaxH 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Amid charges of favouring China, WHO chief defends Covid response [Video]

Amid charges of favouring China, WHO chief defends Covid response

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation, defended the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference ahead of the world marking 6 months of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:51Published
'Pressure on rules-based order': PM Modi at India-EU meet amid China tension [Video]

'Pressure on rules-based order': PM Modi at India-EU meet amid China tension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a virtual version of the India-European Union summit. The meet had to be postponed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. PM Modi said that both India..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:30Published
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta's argument [Video]

On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta's argument

Oxford university's Professor Sunetra Gupta, an epidemiologist, has been tagged 'Professor Reopen' for her argument against lockdowns as a countermeasure against the Covid-19 pandemic. In this..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:58Published