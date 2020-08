Effects of Hurricane Laura Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 06:41s - Published 2 minutes ago Hurricane Laura has weakened but her effects are still being felt. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THUNDERSTORMS.AMY WANT TO SHOW YOU VIDEO FROMACROSS THE AREAS OF LOUISIANAAND TEXAS OF WHAT KIND OF DAMAGEHURRICANE LAURA DID A LEGCHARLES LOUISIANA HOMEOWNER ISALREADY TAKING A LOOK AT THEDAMAGE TO HIS HOME SUFFEREDSIGNIFICANT DAMAGE FROM THISHURRICANE WHILE HE WERESURVEYING THE DAMAGE THE GLASSWINDOWS BROKE OUT RIGHT NEXT TOHIM.HIGH WIND STARTED PICKING UPEARLY THIS MORNING IN LAKECHARLES THE MAYOR WARNEDEVERYONE TO LEAVE THE CITYBECAUSE THEY EXPECTED THE POWERTO GO OUT AND THEY DIDN’T KNOWHOW LONG IT WOULD BE BEFORE ITWAS RESTORED.SOMEONE’S HOME SURVEILLANCECAMERA WAS ABLE TO CAPTURE THESTORM AS IT WAS ROLLING THROUGHLAKE CHARLES.YOU CAN SEE THE DEBRIS AND ALLTHAT GOING PAST THAT VIDEOCAMERA AND HOW HEAVY AND HARD ITWAS BLOWING.ALSO IN LAKE CHARLES, THERE’SDAMAGE TO HOMES AND BUSINESSESTHE GROUP OF THIS COMPANY WASTORN OFF BECAUSE IT WAS SO WINDYIN THAT AREA OUR REPORTER TEDOBERG FROM OUR ABC AFFILIATE INHOUSTON WAS WITH HIS CREW INLAKE CHARLES COVERING THEHURRICANE WHEN HE NOTICED PARTOF THE ROOF OF THE GOLDEN NUGGETCASINO FLYING OFF THE FOAMROOFING AND OTHER PARTS FLOATINGIN THE WIND THEN FELL TO THEGROUND OVER GAVE A PLAY-BY-PLAYFOR VIEWERS AS HAPPENED LIVE ONTELEVISION AND DOWNTOWNLAFAYETTE, TEXAS.THEY WERE SEEING FLASH FLOODINGWITH STREETS TAKING ON WATERWATER IS ALSO COVERING THESIDEWALKS IN THAT AREA ISUNCLEAR HOW LONG THE FLASHFLOODING WILL LAST.ROCKS FROM THE GULF OF MEXICOWERE PUSHED ONTO A HIGHWAY ANDTHE BOLIVAR PENINSULA OF TEXASCREWS WILL BE OUT LATER THISMORNING TO BEGIN.THE CLEANUP PROCESS IN THAT AREATHE STORM ALSO BROUGHT HEAVYRAIN AND WHEN TO GROVE TEXASTHAT SOUTHEAST OF BEAUMONT ITPICKED UP RIGHT BEFORE THE POWERWENT OUT IN THAT AREA.NOW EVACUEE STARTED ARRIVING INSAN ANTONIO YESTERDAY EVENING.THERE WERE LONG LINES OF CARSAND BUSES NEARLY 1,500 PEOPLEHAD ARRIVED WITHIN HOURS OF THECITY’S EVACUATION CENTEROPENING.AND A SAN ANTONIO TELEVISIONCREW THEY WERE IN TEXAS AND THEYHURRICANE LIVE JUST A FEW HOURSAGO METEOROLOGIST.JUSTIN HORN HAD A SCARE WITHELECTRICITY ALONG THE TEXASCOAST.HE AND HIS PHOTO JOURNALIST HADTO JUMP OUT OF THE WAY AFTER THEFLASH BECAUSE THEY WERE LIVETHAT CLOSE CALL WAS CAUGHT ONCAMERA NOW RIGHT HERE INMISSISSIPPI PARTS OF THESOUTHWEST PART OF THE STATE ARESEEING RAIN AT THIS HOUR.YOU TO BE APT SHALEEKA POWELL ISLIVE FOR US IN NATCHEZ RIGHT NOWTO SHOW US WHAT IT’S LIKETHEY’RE THAT RAIN DOWN SHALEEKA.GOOD MORNING ARE RIGHT NOW WEARE ON SILVER STREET AND NATCHEZWHERE THE RAIN IS COMING DOWN ASYOU CAN SEE THE WIND IS STARTINGTO PICK UP AND NOT TOO LONG AGO.WE DID SEE SOME LIGHTNING IN THESKY NOW.I TRIED TO GRAB MY UMBRELLA ALITTLE EARLIER AND I TOLD YOUTHIS IS KIND OF FUNNY BECAUSE ITWAS VERY UNSUCCESSFUL AS YOU CANSEE.I DON’T HAVE IT IN MY HAND RIGHTNOW BECAUSE THE WIND WAS BLOWINGSO HARD DURING THAT TIME THAT ICOULDN’T TROLL MY UMBRELLA, SOI’M JUST GOING TO TOUGH IT OUT.THE RAIN BUT AS YOU CAN SEE THERAIN IS GOING I’M GOING TO STEPOUT OF THE SHOT SO WE CAN SHOWYOU A BETTER LOOK AT THE BRIDGE.THAT IS NEAR THE MISSISSIPPIRIVER.YOU CAN SEE THAT THERE ARE SOMECARS OUT THERE DRIVING IF YOU’REGOING TO BE SOMEONE WHO’S GOINGTO BE ON THE ROAD, PLEASE BESURE TO DRIVE SLOWLY AND TAKEYOUR TIME BECAUSE THE ROADS AREWET RIGHT NOW AS YOU CAN SEE ITHAS BEEN RAINING ALL THROUGHOUTTHE MORNING AND IT IS STILLCURRENTLY RAINING OUT HERE NOWEARLIER WHEN WE WERE DRIVINGFROM JACKSON TO NATCHEZ USE ME.IT WAS PRETTY QUIET OUTSIDE, BUTONCE WE STARTED EXPERIENCING THERAIN WAS WHEN WE MADE IT TOADAM, COUNTY AND NOW THAT WE’REHERE IN NATCHEZ, THAT’S WHEN THEWIND STARTED PICKING UP.SO AGAIN, THE RAIN IS COMING ANDIT LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE LOST HERBUT WE DO HAVE THAT M-DOT CAMERATHAT WE HAVE THERE IN THAT AREA.THAT IS THE MISSISSIPPI RIVERBRIDGE HAS HIGHWAY 84 FROM THEVANTAGE POINT.SO YOU’RE LOOKING AT RIGHT NOW.THOSE CARS ARE LEAVING BUT DELIALOUISIANA GOING ACROSS THEBRIDGE OVER HIGHWAY 84 THEMISSISSIPPI RIVER BRIDGE HEADINGINTO NATCHEZ-ADAMS.WE SEE AS WE PROGRESS THROUGHTHE MORNING THAT IT IS THAT RAINIS PICKING UP GETTING HEAVIERAND HEAVIER.THOSE ARE THOSE OUTER BANDS ADAMAND KRISTINA HAVE BEEN TELLINGUS OUT ALL MORNING THAT WE WEREGOING TO SEE IN THIS AREA.WE KNEW SOUTHWEST MISSISSIPPIWOULD END UP SEEING SOME OFTHOSE OUTER BANDS.AND AGAIN THIS AREA IS PART OFTHE PLACE IN OUR VIEWING AREATHAT WOULD SEE SOME OF THEREMNANTS OF HURRICANE LAURA.SO AGAIN PEOPLE IN THIS AREA BEMINDFUL OF THE FACT THAT YOU’LLBE DEALING WITH THIS HERE FORTHE NEXT FEW HOURS.DO WE HAVE MARCUS WITH US THISMORNING TAKES YOU TO BE READINGMAYBE TEASE MARCUS HUNTER I CANHEAR THAT WIND BLOWING OUT THEREMARCUS HERE IN THE METRO AREA ASWE MAY FEEL SOME EFFECTS HEARFROM LAURA HERE IN THE METRO.YEAH, AARON, YOU’RE ABSOLUTELYRIGHT.YOU KNOW WHAT A DIFFERENCE A FEWMILES MAKE OR A SEVERAL MILES.I YOU SAW SHALEEKA THERE ANDIT’S RAINING WHERE SHE ISHEAVILY.WELL HERE WE’RE GETTING SOMERAIN IN JUST NOW STARTING TOFIELD A FEW RAINDROPS AND YOUCAN SEE THOSE TREES BEHIND ME.THEY ARE BLOWING IN THE WIND ASTHE WIND IS STARTING TO PICK UPA LITTLE BIT HERE IN THE JACKSONTHE METRO BUT FOR THE THE MOSTPART, IT FEELS ACTUALLY GOOD.RIGHT NOW WITH THAT BREEZE, BUTDEFINITELY WANT TO TAKEPRECAUTION BECAUSE THOSE RAINBANDS THAT ARE COMING THROUGHCOULD CAUSE SOME SIGNIFICANTRAINFALL IN OUR AREA THAT COULDLEAD TO SOME FLOODING ANDBECAUSE OF THAT THE CITY OFJACKSON IS HELPING PEOPLEPREPARE IN CASE OF ANY FLOODINGTHEY OFFERED PEOPLE FREESANDBAGS OVER THE PAST TWO DAYSAT THE CITY’S IMPOUND LOT THECITY’S PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENTIS FOCUSED ON CLEARING OUTCREEKS AND STREAMS.DRAINS THE SO THE DRAIN ISSYSTEM WILL NOT BE OVERWHELMEDIN CASE OF HEAVY RAIN.I SPOKE WITH ONE MAN WHO WASBACKING UP SAID JUST IN CASE HENEEDED IT TO KEEP BACK POSSIBLEFLOOD WATERS.AS A MATTER OF FACT, WE DO NOTHAVE THAT SOUND, BUT I WANTED TOLET FOLKS KNOW AGAIN OUT HERE INTHE JACKSON METRO THINGSACTUALLY FEEL PRETTY GOOD, BUTWE ARE STILL WAITING FOR THOSE.NS TO COME THROUGH SOME OF THEBANDS THAT SHALEEKA IS ALREADYSEEING SO THOSE COULD CAUSE SOMEFLOODING IN OUR AREA.SO JUST BE CAREFUL, ESPECIALLYIF YOU’RE HEADING TO WORKWINDOWS RAIN BANDS START TO COMETHROUGH MAKE SURE YOU’RE TAKINGPRECAUTION IN CASE WE ARE SEEINGSOME OF THAT HEAVY RAIN LIVEFROM H