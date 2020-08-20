'If CBI arrests Rhea without hard evidence...': Sushant Singh's family lawyer

Global  
 

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh spoke on what if CBI takes Rhea Chakraborty in custody.

Singh said whole exercise would be counter-productive if CBI arrests Rhea without hard evidence.

"CBI is doing its job well and no one should find faults in it.

However, if CBI takes Rhea into custody without hard evidence, she might gets bail.

If Rhea gets bail, the entire exercise would be counter-productive.

Rhea Chakraborty is tying herself in knots.

Rhea didn't inform Sushant's family if the actor was facing mental issue," Vikas Singh said.

On Wednesday, Singh said it is a serious matter if the 'drug issue' is true.

He had added that it may widen the scope of investigation in the case.

On July 31, ED had registered a case in connection with the late actor's death.

This came after an FIR filed against Rhea by Sushant's father KK Singh.

On August 19, SC had asked CBI to investigate the death case.

The top court also held the FIR registered in Patna legitimate.

CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea and others in connection with the death.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.


