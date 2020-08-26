Global  
 

Typhoon Bavi blows trees in Jeju, South Korea

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Typhoon Bavi blows trees in Jeju, South Korea
Typhoon Bavi blows trees in Jeju, South Korea

Strong winds from Typhoon Bavi continue to be felt in Jeju, South Korea, today (August 27).

Footage shows palm trees being blow around by the powerful gusts on the island.




