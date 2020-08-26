Typhoon Bavi blows trees in Jeju, South Korea

Strong winds from Typhoon Bavi continue to be felt in Jeju, South Korea, today (August 27).
Footage shows palm trees being blow around by the powerful gusts on the island.
The typhoon is expected to affect most of South Korea on the evening of Wednesday, August 26.
In the southern resort island of Jeju, gusty winds..
Videos filmed in the..
Bavi’s life began as a tropical depression on August 21 around 350 nautical miles..