Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran currency loses more than half of its value over four months

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Iran currency loses more than half of its value over four months

Iran currency loses more than half of its value over four months

The coronavirus pandemic and US sanctions are causing severe economic damage, leaving Iranians struggling to make ends meet.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Iranian peoples Iranian peoples Diverse Indo-European ethno-linguistic group

Why are Iranians facing such long waits to take up their Australian PhD scholarships?

 Hundreds of Iran's brightest minds have been waiting for more than a year to take up their university scholarships in Australia, with academics warning..
SBS
Iranians roll up to drive-in circus [Video]

Iranians roll up to drive-in circus

Seated inside their cars, families attended an outdoor circus performance in Tehran, aimed at entertaining citizens safely as the country eases coronavirus lockdown measures.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this

realawaisjavaid

Awais Javaid (Iran currency loses ...) Visit for details https://t.co/CrQnIDN6gW #World #AlJazeeraAnalysis… https://t.co/2TnN243zJS 4 days ago

maryorimendoz19

maryori mendoza Iran currency loses more than half of its value over four months https://t.co/Es83kGp6tb https://t.co/731gaREvKU 4 days ago

iroonhome

iroon video: Iran currency loses more than half of its value over four months https://t.co/2J0Plj8Tp1 #ایران #Iran https://t.co/QbABzyGdLk 4 days ago

dogcicle

dog Persian Gulf update 8/27/2020..Iran currency loses more than half of its value over four months… https://t.co/K3wN1iBd0x 5 days ago

PejZand

Darkseid Iran currency loses more than half of its value over four months https://t.co/mx1BrfFO5Z via @YahooNews 5 days ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Iran currency loses more than half of its value over four months: https://t.co/wc6qTvgY5X #DonaldTrump 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

I Met My Fiancé When I Was 19 & He Was 51 | LOVE DON'T JUDGE [Video]

I Met My Fiancé When I Was 19 & He Was 51 | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

A COUPLE with over 30 years between them have just tied the knot, despite often being mistaken for father and daughter. When Jessica, aged 23, and Scott, aged 54, first matched online four years ago,..

Credit: Barcroft TV     Duration: 05:44Published
Struggling farmers protest as reservoirs run dry due to drought [Video]

Struggling farmers protest as reservoirs run dry due to drought

Desperate farmers gathered in a drought-hit reservoir and demanded authorities release water into their land in Ang Thong, central Thailand. Footage shows more than a thousand farmers at the dry..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:19Published
80 Percent of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Have Symptoms for Months, Study Says [Video]

80 Percent of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Have Symptoms for Months, Study Says

80 Percent of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Have Symptoms for Months, Study Says The analysis, which observed 143 people in Italy, can be found in the 'Journal of the American Medical Association.'..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published