Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

The category 2 storm is moving through Louisana and bringing dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge.

Hurricane Laura wrecking havoc on Gulf Coast, why it could be considered dangerous

New this morning... "hurricane laura" made landfall... around 2 this morning... eastern time.

Right now... "laura" is moving through louisiana... bringing dangerous wind.... rain..

And storm surge.

News 10's jordan kudisch is monitoring the situation in our newsroom - and has more.

Jon, alia - we just received reports in the last half hour..

Hurricane laura has downgraded from a category "3" storm... to now category "2."

However..

Those winds are still high and dangerous.

Add that..

To the fact that we're still deep in a pandemic.

"we are in the middle of a pandemic and we have never ever done one of these in the middle of a pandemic" pandemic" middle of a of these in the ever done one of these in the middle of a pandemic" right now, indiana task force one is in louisiana..

Waiting for the arrival of hurricane laura.

They deployed to the area yesterday.

Ahead of the storm, residents in "louisiana" and in "texas" near the coast... rushed inland to escape the "life-threatening situations."

This could create an even bigger problem..

Filling hotels..

And worsening the spread of covid-19.

The storm is expected to move through "louisiana" and into "arkansas"... before turning right on its way to "virginia" this weekend.

I'm going to continue monitoring the storm..

I'll have more on what you