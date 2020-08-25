Global  
 

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana

[NFA] Forecasters warned the powerful storm could deliver an "unsurvivable" storm surge.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Hurricane Laura made landfall early on Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state.

Forecasters warned it could push a massive wall of water 40 miles inland from the sea.

"This is a dangerous, dangerous storm surge.

And in some cases here, you look at some of these values and it's not survivable." The National Hurricane Center said Laura crashed ashore after midnight as a Category 4 with winds of up to 150 miles per hour.

It was soon downgraded as it moved inland, but it still packed a punch.

Winds blew out windows in the city of Lake Charles' 22-floor Capital One Tower.

About 620,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders in Louisiana and Texas, but officials acknowledged many people would choose to stay home.

Some residents of Port Arthur, Texas, told Reuters they planned to weather it out.

"We've got plenty of water, food, you know.

I'm gassed up, you know, that's all we need right there." Others raced inland, hoping to find shelter.

“I was just hurrying to try to get up out of here.

I literally just grabbed that basket, threw it in the car and just took off.” Officials across the hard-hit area said it would be several hours before they could begin search and rescue missions.




CBS Evening News, August 26th, 2020

 Residents flee as Hurricane Laura takes aim at the Gulf Coast; Voting pioneers honored as U.S. marks 100 years of 19th Amendment
CBS News

Residents flee as Hurricane Laura takes aim at the Gulf Coast

 Families in Beaumont, Texas, are among many rushing out of town before Hurricane Laura makes landfall. Some are taking refuge in hotels because of coronavirus..
CBS News
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge' [Video]

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Hurricane Laura: Why the cost of storm disasters has risen dramatically

 A destructive storm is rising from warm waters. Again.America and the world are getting more frequent and bigger multibillion dollar tropical catastrophes like..
New Zealand Herald

Hurricane Laura now Category 2, 'catastrophic' storm surge, flooding continues: NHC [Video]

Hurricane Laura now Category 2, 'catastrophic' storm surge, flooding continues: NHC

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning near Cameron, Louisiana as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. Laura is now at Category 2 strength with 105 mph winds. Story: https://bit.ly/2EvFqpz

Credit: ABC Action News

Live updates: Laura bringing "catastrophic storm surge" to Louisiana

 The Category 2 storm is also packing extreme winds and causing flash flooding as it pushes inland, the National Hurricane Center says.
CBS News

Hurricane Laura causes flash flooding as it makes landfall in Louisiana

 On Wednesday, the NHC said satellite images had shown that Laura had undergone a remarkable intensification to become a "formidable hurricane". In a series of..
WorldNews

Hurricane Laura makes landfall as Category 4 storm, bringing heavy winds and flooding

 Hurricane Laura made landfall in the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm, bringing winds of 120 to 150 miles per hour. Tony Dokoupil, Omar Villafranca, Jonathan..
CBS News

Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm but reduced to a Category 3 quickly

 Hurricane Laura made landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border as a Category 4 storm but downgraded to a less severe storm within hours.
 
USATODAY.com

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Hurricane Laura

 Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss Hurricane Laura as it hit the Texas coast. Plus, the complications of weathering a hurricane..
CBS News

Microsoft Flight Simulator players are flying into Hurricane Laura

 MajinBanu (YouTube)

Microsoft Flight Simulator players have turned into virtual stormchasers this week, hunting down Hurricane Laura as it approached..
The Verge

Texas dad arrested for daughters' 2008 "honor killing"

 FBI agents arrested Yaser Abdel Said in a small North Texas town 12 years after his daughters were slain.
CBS News

Hurricane Laura live coverage: After historic storm makes landfall in Louisiana, forecasters warn of 'catastrophic storm surge'

 Laura made landfall near Lake Charles, Louisiana, overnight. Storm surge, tornadoes, floods and power outages are threatening the Gulf. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
Laura strengthens to 'major' Category 3 hurricane, winds up to 115 mph: NHC [Video]

Laura strengthens to 'major' Category 3 hurricane, winds up to 115 mph: NHC

Hurricane Laura strengthened into a "major" Category 3 storm on Wednesday morning and is expected to be a Category 4 storm by landfall the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Story: https://bit.ly/34ux9wK

Credit: ABC Action News

Hurricane Laura forecast to 'rapidly strengthen' to Category 4 storm as hundreds of thousands evacuate

 The storm, moving northwest at 15 mph, was last spotted 315 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, as of 4 a.m. Wednesday.
 
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Laura 'will cause unsurvivable storm surge'

 More than half a million people have been told to get out of the path of Hurricane Laura Hurricane Laura is expected to cause an "unsurvivable" storm surge,..
WorldNews

Hurricane Laura rakes southeast Texas

 As winds from Hurricane Laura increase in southeast Texas, Greg Becker takes wind measurements in Port Arthur.
 
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Laura Live Updates: Category 4 Storm Makes Landfall

 Coastal residents in Texas and Louisiana who didn't evacuate may face storm surges of up to 20 feet. "Know that it's just you and God," warned the mayor..
NYTimes.com

Hurricane Laura Aug. 26 updates: Curfew in Galveston, evacuations, school closures

The following story excerpts are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Hurricane Laura: Now a Category...
bizjournals


Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm but reduced to a Category 3 quickly

Hurricane Laura made landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border as a Category 4 storm but...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Louisiana and parts of Texas evacuate residents as Tropical Storm Laura intensifies

(Natural News) Thousands of coastal residents in Louisiana and Texas were forced to evacuate their...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Tracking Laura: Hurricane Makes Landfall In Louisiana As Cat 4 Storm [Video]

Tracking Laura: Hurricane Makes Landfall In Louisiana As Cat 4 Storm

Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight in Louisiana as a category 4 storm.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore
Minimal Damage In Galveston After Hurricane Laura Changes Paths [Video]

Minimal Damage In Galveston After Hurricane Laura Changes Paths

Minimal Damage In Galveston After Hurricane Laura Changes Paths

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas
Category 4 Hurricane Laura viewed from space [Video]

Category 4 Hurricane Laura viewed from space

Hurricane Laura has reached Category 4 strength ahead of anticipated landfall near Louisiana. Footage is from August 26.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO