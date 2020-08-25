Tracking the Tropics | August 27 Morning Update

Tracking the Tropics | August 26 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | August 26, morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Laura 'rapidly strengthening' to Category 4 hurricane, winds up to 110 mph, NHC saysHurricane Laura is expected to be a major storm when it makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Wednesday morning.
Tropics Update PM 8/25Tracking Laura as it heads toward TX/LA
Tracking the Tropics | August 25 Evening UpdateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.