Tucson nonprofit partners with TPD to help homeless

Local nonprofits teams up with the Tucson Police Department to help tackle the homeless issue.

ON CAM REPORTER IT'S SOMETHINGAS SIMPLE AS SHAMPOO ORDEODORANT.

WE MAY TAKE FORGRANTED, BUT COULD MEANEVERYTHING TO SOMEONE LIVINGON THE STREETS.

NAT UNLOADINGBINS& AND SORTING OUT BAGS.TUCSON POLICE OFFICERS ARERECEIVING HYGIENE PRODUCTSFROM DESIREE COOK.

DESIREECOOK / FOUNDER OF I AM YOU 360THEY SEE A LOT OF THE YOUTHTHAT WE SERVE BEFORE WE DO.COOK'S NONPROFIT I AM YOU360 COLLECT FULL-SIZED HYGIENEPRODUCTS FOR VULNERABLE ANDHOMELESS YOUTH IN TUCSON.

NOWSHE'S WORKING WITH TPD'SHOMELESS OUTREACH PROGRAM TOHAVE THEM GIVE THE BAGS OUT.SRGT.

JACK JULSING / HOMELESSOUTREACH TPD WHEN YOU GIVETHEM SUPPLIES LIKE THIS,ESPECIALLY WHEN THEY'RE INCRISIS, BEING OUT ON THESTREET AND LIVING ALONE, YAKNOW, JUST LIVING WITH BARELYANYTHING, IT'S GOING TO HELPTHEM REGAIN THEIR DIGNITY.SERGEANT WITH TPD'S HOMELESSOUTREACH TEAM JACK JULSINGSAYS THESE BAGS COULD BE THEFIRST STEP IN GETTING PEOPLETO SEEK HELP.

SRGT.

JACKJULSING / HOMELESS OUTREACHTPD THE HOMELESS COMMUNITY ISOSTRACIZED AS BEING CRIMINALSSOMETIMES BUT THAT'S NOT TRUE,THEY'RE NOT INHERENTLY LIKETHAT.

THEY'RE JUST IN A BADSPOT RIGHT NOW AND NEED THEHELP.

JOSH PARRISH / HOMELESSOUTREACH TPD WE'RE ABLE TOKIND OF SHIFT THE CULTURE INTUCSON, SO THAT INSTEAD OFDRIVING PAST THE PEOPLE ON THESTREET CORNER AND TRY NOT TOMAKE EYE CONTACT.

WE LOOK ATTHEM AS HUMAN BEINGS.

COOK ISGIVING THE OFFICERS 250 BAGSWHICH CAN BE REFILLED EVERYSIX WEEKS.

EACH ONE IS FILLEDWITH PRODUCTS BASED ON APERSON'S GENDER RACEETHNICITY AND AGE.

JOSHPARRISH / HOMELESS OUTREACHTPD FOR US TO BE ABLE TO SHOWGOOD FAITH.

I REALLY AM NOTHERE TO ARREST YOU.

I AMREALLY HERE TO HELP YOU.

LOOKAT THIS STUFF I BROUGHT.DESIREE COOK / FOUNDER OF I AMYOU 360 RATHER THAN IT BEINGOH MY GOSH I'M NERVOUS BECAUSEHERE COMES THE POLICE.

THEPOLICE ARE COMING TO BEARGIFTS.

AND I THINK MORE SOTHAN EVER WITH THE BLACK LIVESMATTER MOVEMENT, ESPECIALLYWITH OUR BLACK AND BROWN YOUTHTHAT MIGHT BE IN NEED AND ONEKIND GESTURE OF GIVING THEM AHYGIENE BAG CAN TRULY CREATECHANGE.

TPD IS GETTING THE SUPPLIES FROM I AM YOU 360

