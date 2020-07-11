Filipina artist draws incredible celebrity portraits with her mouth, hands and both feet

This 21-year-old artist from the Philippines is incredibly talented when it comes to drawing with her mouth, feet and both hands.

Shaira Camille Guillarte shows off her skill with side by side videos documenting her portraits using her mouth, hands and feet.

In one corner she is using her mouth to draw Albert Einstein, with her left hand Billie Eilish, right hand is Ariana Grande.

With her left foot Shaira draws Taylor Swift and with her right it is Emma Watson.

Guillarte told Newsflare: "I've been drawing since I was a teenager but I started training my non-dominant hand last March because I thought it's nice if I can draw with both of my hands.

"I had a lot of time because of quarantine so I was drawing almost every day.

I can't say my drawings with mouth and feet are already perfect but at least it looks decent now.

My first attempts were horrible.

"I'm still struggling with it so I practice whenever there's time.

I began drawing with my mouth and feet three months ago when I felt like I am okay with both hands drawing so I wanted to try something more challenging."