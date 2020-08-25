Global  
 

Hurricane Laura's ferocious winds and rain lash Louisiana city

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:37s - Published
Hurricane Laura was category 4 when it made landfall in the Texas-Louisiana border on early Thursday, August 27.

Residents in the path of the hurricane were lashed with ferocious winds and rain which were caught on camera by Bri Herrick in Lafayette.

Laura was downgraded to category 3, then 2, after its landfall but still packs gusty winds and rain.

Flooding and storm surges are expected.




