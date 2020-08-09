Global  
 

Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi seeks expansion of private sector in defence manufacturing

Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi seeks expansion of private sector in defence manufacturing

Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi seeks expansion of private sector in defence manufacturing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27 said that ecosystem of defence manufacturing couldn't get requisite attention, however, government wants expansion of private sector in defence manufacturing.

"For many years, India has been one of the biggest defence importers.

When India got independence, it had great capability in defence manufacturing and an ecosystem of defence manufacturing established over 100 years.

Unfortunately, this subject couldn't get requisite attention.

Our aim is to increase manufacturing in India, to develop new technology and the expansion of private sector in this (defence manufacturing) area," said Modi at webinar on Atmanirbhar Bharat assured that the Armed forces are committed to support the mission.


Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Govt permits 74% FDI in defence manufacturing through automatic route: PM Modi [Video]

Govt permits 74% FDI in defence manufacturing through automatic route: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27 informed that Govt permitted up to 74% FDI in defence manufacturing through automatic route. "A decision has been taken to permit up to 74% FDI in the defence manufacturing through automatic route," said PM Modi at Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar.

Atmanirbhar Bharat is for stable global order: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unscheduled address to the captains of the Indian defence industry to assure them that Atmanirbhar Bharat is not an..
India's self-reliance in defence sector to boost its global standing: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that his government's resolve for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is not inward-looking, but aimed at boosting India's..
Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative by Indian government targeting self-reliance

Armed Forces are committed to support Atmanirbhar Bharat: General Rawat [Video]

Armed Forces are committed to support Atmanirbhar Bharat: General Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at a webinar on Atmanirbhar Bharat assured that the Armed forces are committed to support the mission. He said, "The combined size of the armed forces are huge inventory the technology spread of the equipment and the need for its constant up keep maintenance provides a viable market for the Indian industry." Assuring support from Armed Forces, CDS General Bipin Rawat said, "The Armed Forces are committed to supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing will give us greater satisfaction than fighting and coming out victorious in wars with indigenous developed technologies and equipment."

Centre has decided to permit up to 74% FDI in defence manufacturing through automatic route: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the Centre has decided to permit up to 74 per...
Rajnath Singh hails ‘Atmanirbhar’ vision after India bans import of 101 items [Video]

Rajnath Singh hails ‘Atmanirbhar’ vision after India bans import of 101 items

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. Singh said 'we can save large proportion of money by producing in India'. He inaugurated..

Import ban on defence items indicates India's manufacturing capability: Ex-DRDO DG [Video]

Import ban on defence items indicates India's manufacturing capability: Ex-DRDO DG

NITI Aayog member and former Director-General of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Vijay Kumar Saraswat on August 09 hailed the step taken by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to impose..

Rajnath Singh announces embargo on 101 defence items in push for self-reliance [Video]

Rajnath Singh announces embargo on 101 defence items in push for self-reliance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced embargo on import of 101 defence items including artillery guns, assault rifles and transport aircraft in a major reform initiative to boost the domestic..

