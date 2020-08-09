Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi seeks expansion of private sector in defence manufacturing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27 said that ecosystem of defence manufacturing couldn't get requisite attention, however, government wants expansion of private sector in defence manufacturing.

"For many years, India has been one of the biggest defence importers.

When India got independence, it had great capability in defence manufacturing and an ecosystem of defence manufacturing established over 100 years.

Unfortunately, this subject couldn't get requisite attention.

Our aim is to increase manufacturing in India, to develop new technology and the expansion of private sector in this (defence manufacturing) area," said Modi at webinar on Atmanirbhar Bharat assured that the Armed forces are committed to support the mission.