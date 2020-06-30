Amazon Fresh Opens In Woodland Hills
The Woodland Hills store is Amazon's first grocery store.
DeMarco Morgan reports.
Jorge Alberto RT @verge: Amazon’s first Fresh grocery store opens with high-tech Dash shopping carts
https://t.co/CsDdllb4rM https://t.co/HVpSSClrfi 33 minutes ago
Gavin Amazon’s first Fresh grocery store opens with high-tech Dash shopping carts https://t.co/f1qGOgG0Fw 59 minutes ago
Ramesh 😷 Amazon’s first Fresh grocery store opens with high-tech Dash shopping carts https://t.co/bG7oo3SNRq 1 hour ago
Toby Pickard I’m excited to announce that starting this week, we’re opening our doors to a select group of invited customers in… https://t.co/Yu27QHXmeM 1 hour ago
Hendrik Laubscher Amazon’s first Fresh grocery store opens with high-tech Dash shopping carts https://t.co/GBkp5Iqiiz 1 hour ago
Picky Amazon’s first Fresh grocery store opens with high-tech Dash shopping carts https://t.co/KX5iqBIVx2 https://t.co/P7MzZhtYZo 2 hours ago
Paul Lê 🥕🥖🥦🍑🥩🍖🛵 RT @_JonSpringer: Amazon Fresh opens to select customers this morning in Woodland Hills, CA 2 hours ago
Nick Holland "Amazon’s first Fresh grocery store opens with high-tech Dash shopping carts" via The Verge https://t.co/bMNw4fHXs4 3 hours ago
Woodland Hills Starting School Year OnlineThe Woodland Hills School District will begin the school year completely online.
One-Acre Brush Fire Breaks Out In Woodland HillsA one-acre brush fire was burning in the 4400 block of North Winnetka Avenue in Woodland Hills. The fire was burning uphill. No structures were threatened.
Woodland Hills High School Superintendent Reflects On Removal Of School Police OfficersSome school districts are talking about removing police from the schools as part of the nationwide discussion of police reform, KDKA's Kristine Sorensen reports.