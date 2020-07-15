Pak has never taken any credible action against most wanted ones: MEA on Dawood's whereabouts
Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 27 said that Pakistan has never taken action against international terrorists, India wants that Pakistan must take actions and ensure that listed individuals are prosecuted.
"Pakistan's assertion in Statutory Regulatory Order doesn't mean it admits to presence of listed individuals or that it will impose measures on them.
It bares their insincerity in responding to world's expectations that they will track intn'l terrorists in Pakistan.
Pakistan hasn't only maintained its opposition to this international consensus but has also chosen not to act against these international terrorists.
Pak has never taken any credible and verifiable action against terror entities or listed individuals, including most wanted ones.
This subsequent denial by Pakistan's foreign office, calls into question their intentions and it would not mislead the world community in believing in its propaganda.
Pakistan must take credible action and ensure that listed individuals are prosecuted," said Srivastava on Dawood Ibrahim.
India on Thursday said the border tension in Ladakh over the past four months is a "direct result" of Chinese actions aimed at effecting unilateral change in the status quo of the region, and asserted that the only way forward to resolve it was through negotiations. At an online media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Chinese actions resulted in "violation" of the bilateral agreements and protocol which ensured peace and tranquility in the border areas for close to three decades. He urged the Chinese side to "sincerely" engage with India with the objective of "expeditiously" restoring the peace and tranquility in the border areas through complete disengagement and de-escalation in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols. "It is clear that the situation we witnessed over the past four months is a direct result of the actions taken by the Chinese side that sought to effect unilateral change of status quo," he said.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), hit out at China for the tension at Line of Actual Control (LAC). MEA's Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India strongly urges China to sincerely engage with objective of expeditiously restoring peace in border areas. "Way ahead is military and diplomatic negotiations. We're firmly committed to resolving all issues through peaceful dialogue. Strongly urge China to sincerely engage with objective of expeditiously restoring peace in border areas through complete disengagement and de-escalation," said MEA's Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. "It is clear that the situation we witnessed over the past four months is a direct result of the actions taken by China that sought to unilaterally change status quo," said MEA.
Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 27 said that India shared enough evidence with Pakistan on Pulwama terror attack but the country continues to evade responsibility. "Pulwama attack chargesheet was filed after probe of a year and half. It has been filed to address the act of terrorism and to bring perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice. Our aim is not to simply issue statements or notifications, Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for Pulwama attack, the organisation and its leaders are in Pakistan. It's regrettable that Masood Azhar, the first accused, continues to find shelter in Pak. We've shared enough evidence with Pak but it continues to evade responsibility," said Srivastava during press conference.
Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 27 informed that phase 6 of Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians, is scheduled to begin on September 01. "Phase 6 of Vande Bharat Mission scheduled to begin on September 1, based on an assessment of demand by our missions abroad, flights are being rescheduled by Air India group and private carriers. Bubble arrangements with different countries will continue as per schedule in next phase 2," said Srivastava.
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested a dreaded gangster Anwar Thakur, a close associate of most wanted Dawood Ibrahim. Thakur was convicted for life in a case in which he had brazenly shot dead a police informer inside Police Station Sadar Bazar, Delhi. Gangster's name has also come up in several cases in Meerut and Delhi. Secret information was received by the Crime Branch that a criminal on parole is on the run, he is in pursuit to revive the Chennu Pahlwan Gang for the ongoing gang war in North East District, as Chennu Pahlwan is lodged in Tihar Jail. Working on it, a team laid a trap at Wazirabad road near Chand Bagh and apprehended him. A semi-automatic pistol with10 live rounds was also recovered from the gangster.
Islamabad High Court gave India opportunity to appoint a counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to Pakistan Media. Islamabad High Court adjourned further hearing of the matter till October 6. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reacted over the development in the case and said, "We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. Our government is taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of Kulbhushan Jadhav."MEA also commented on efforts of Pakistan to designate two Indians as terrorists. "The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has thwarted Pakistan's attempt to politicize 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour," MEA.