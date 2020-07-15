Pak has never taken any credible action against most wanted ones: MEA on Dawood's whereabouts

Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 27 said that Pakistan has never taken action against international terrorists, India wants that Pakistan must take actions and ensure that listed individuals are prosecuted.

"Pakistan's assertion in Statutory Regulatory Order doesn't mean it admits to presence of listed individuals or that it will impose measures on them.

It bares their insincerity in responding to world's expectations that they will track intn'l terrorists in Pakistan.

Pakistan hasn't only maintained its opposition to this international consensus but has also chosen not to act against these international terrorists.

Pak has never taken any credible and verifiable action against terror entities or listed individuals, including most wanted ones.

This subsequent denial by Pakistan's foreign office, calls into question their intentions and it would not mislead the world community in believing in its propaganda.

Pakistan must take credible action and ensure that listed individuals are prosecuted," said Srivastava on Dawood Ibrahim.