Foreign currency worth Rs 1.36 crore seized at Chennai International Airport

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
2 people were arrested after three courier parcels destined for Singapore were intercepted at Courier terminal of Chennai International Airport on August 27.

On examination 50,000, 4000, Rs 30 lakhs and other foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 1.36 crore found concealed inside sarees and shirts.


Custom dept seizes pseudoephedrine worth Rs 40 lakh at Chennai airport [Video]

Custom dept seizes pseudoephedrine worth Rs 40 lakh at Chennai airport

Officials of Custom department on September 08 seized four kilograms of pseudoephedrine, a narcotic substance worth Rs. 40 lakhs from two courier parcels, which were destined to Australia, at Chennai airport. The narcotic substance was concealed in two trophies and lumbosacral belts. The customs officials also arrested a person in this connection. Further investigation is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Custom officers seize postal parcels carrying illegal pills, crystals at Chennai Airport [Video]

Custom officers seize postal parcels carrying illegal pills, crystals at Chennai Airport

Chennai Air Customs seized pills, crystals and powder valued Rs. 1.65 crores at Chennai International Airport on August 12. The 2 postal parcels had arrived from Belgium and Netherlands at Foreign Post Office. There were 5210 ecstasy pills, 100 gms MDMA crystals, and meth powder. The shipments were seized under NDPS Act of 1985.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

